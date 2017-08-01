“We are fortunate to have Rob at NEIRG, not only for the wisdom and experience that he provides, but also his steadfast professionalism towards compliance in our industry,” said Nicholas (Nick) Giacoumakis, Founder and President of NEIRG.

New England Investment & Retirement Group (NEIRG) is pleased to welcome Robert Cowles on the company’s team providing his vast expertise as the Chief Compliance Officer of NEIRG.

“I am excited to use my compliance and operational experience to help NEIRG achieve our short and long term goals,” said Rob. “I believe my work ethic and skill set is a good fit for the firm.”

“We are fortunate to have Rob at NEIRG, not only for the wisdom and experience that he provides, but also his steadfast professionalism towards compliance in our industry,” said Nicholas (Nick) Giacoumakis, Founder and President of NEIRG. In addition, Nick said, "We are very pleased to have him as an addition to our executive team."

Rob joined NEIRG in November 2015 after spending 16 years in the financial services industry with the last 14 years focused on compliance. Before joining NEIRG, Rob worked at Foreside Compliance Services as the Managing Director. Rob’s impressive work history also includes time spent as a Senior Compliance Consultant at Lincoln Investment Advisors Corporation, a Compliance and Operations Manager for large hedge fund advisor in Boston, an Assistant Treasurer with JP Morgan Investor Services, and as a Senior Custody Accountant with Investors Bank and Trust.

NEIRG holds great appreciation of Rob’s clear focus, dedication, and the unique skills that he adds to the team.

About NEIRG

Established in 1995 by Nick Giacoumakis, New England Investment and Retirement Group, Inc. is a flourishing 14-member firm that has offered asset & investment management and planning services for over two decades. The NEIRG team takes pride in providing unmatched, personalized service to its clients and has utilized its collective expertise to effectively guide clients in achieving and preserving financial independence. Based in North Andover, Massachusetts, NEIRG manages nearly $500 million in assets.

Disclaimer:

NEIRG is an investment adviser registered with the SEC. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. All information contained herein is believed to be correct but accuracy cannot be guaranteed. The content above does not represent a specific investment recommendation. Please consult with your advisor, attorney and accountant, as appropriate, regarding specific advice. Past performance does not indicate future performance. NEIIRG and its employees do not provide tax or legal advice. NEIRG maintains the necessary notice filings, registrations and licenses with all appropriate jurisdictions.