Our goal is to be a catalyst for social change...We want to bring the public and private sectors together to inspire greater charitable giving in support of seniors." - Roger Baumgart, executive director of the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation

With nearly 10,000 Americans celebrating their 65th birthday each day, new and varied types of social service programs are needed to support this burgeoning portion of the population. Unfortunately, the need does not match the reality, with only two percent of funding from the nation’s largest grant makers specifically focused on seniors.

To help solve this challenge, the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation developed GIVE65, the first and only crowd-fundraising platform exclusively devoted to helping nonprofits raise money online for programs and services that create hope for seniors. For 65 hours spanning across July 11-13, 2017, the second annual GIVE65 event generated more than $415,000 through online donations, plus 37 matching grants and six financial awards given by the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation to the 91 participating nonprofits in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

“Our goal is to be a catalyst for social change by increasing awareness and meeting the needs of seniors in our country,” said Roger Baumgart, executive director of the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation. “We want to bring the public and private sectors together to inspire greater charitable giving in support of seniors.”

The funds generated will support a variety of causes and programs – from purchasing new fitness equipment for seniors in Omaha, Neb. to providing art therapy materials for seniors outside of Portland, Ore., too. In total, more than 337,000 seniors will be impacted through GIVE65 funds.

“Programs like GIVE65 will allow us to dramatically increase our capacity to help seniors in our community,” said Michael Smith, executive director of Shipley Center, a GIVE65 participating nonprofit for seniors in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area. “As a recipient of one of the $10,000 financial awards given by the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation, Shipley Center will be receiving more than $42,000, which we will use to build a new Health and Wellness Annex with plenty of space for physical fitness and healthy cooking classes. Seniors are enthusiastic about healthy aging – living longer and better lives – and GIVE65 is helping to make this possible for our community and the more than 1,800 seniors we serve.”

This year GIVE65 also made a large social impact. During the promotional period, the program saw more than 10 million impressions on Facebook, nearly 133,000 on Twitter and more than 104,000 on Instagram.

For more information about GIVE65 and to explore senior-focused projects and organizations across the country, visit http://www.GIVE65.org.

# # #

ABOUT GIVE65

Home Instead Senior Care Foundation is proud to present GIVE65 – the first crowd-fundraising platform exclusively devoted to helping nonprofits raise funds online for programs and services that create hope for seniors. At GIVE65.org, selected nonprofit organizations across North America are invited to showcase projects and social service programs helping community members age 65 and better. Those who have a desire to help less fortunate, vulnerable seniors can visit GIVE65.org to share a secure, online donation in support of the featured nonprofit they choose. By combining technology and generosity, GIVE65 inspires greater charitable giving in support of seniors and those who care for them. Visit http://www.GIVE65.org to learn more.

ABOUT HOME INSTEAD SENIOR CARE FOUNDATION

Since its founding in 2003, Home Instead Senior Care Foundation has disbursed more than $2.6 million to help less fortunate and vulnerable aging adults throughout the United States and Canada. The mission of the Foundation is to enhance the lives of aging adults and those who care for them. This mission is made possible, in part, thanks to Home Instead, Inc. as well as generous sponsors and donations from the general public. To learn more about the Foundation, visit http://www.homeinsteadseniorcarefoundation.org.

ABOUT HOME INSTEAD SENIOR CARE

Founded in 1994 in Omaha, Neb., by Lori and Paul Hogan, the Home Instead Senior Care network provides personalized care, support and education to help enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today this network is the world's leading provider of in-home care services for seniors, with more than 1,000 independently owned and operated franchises that are estimated to annually provide more than 50 million hours of care throughout the United States and 12 other countries. Local Home Instead Senior Care offices employ approximately 65,000 CAREGiversSM worldwide who provide basic support services that enable seniors to live safely and comfortably in their own homes for as long as possible. The Home Instead Senior Care network strives to partner with each client and his or her family members to help meet that individual’s needs. Services span the care continuum from providing companionship and personal care to specialized Alzheimer’s care and hospice support. Also available are family care education and support resources. At Home Instead Senior Care, it’s relationship before task, while striving to provide superior quality service.