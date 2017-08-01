Shine United Announces Seven New Agency Partners

These seven individuals are tenured Shiners with a proven track record of providing big thinking, big ideas and big results for our clients. We couldn’t be prouder of them and this new chapter in our story.

Shine United, a full-service advertising, digital and design firm headquartered in Madison, WI, announced today that seven tenured employees have been named to the agency’s partnership.

“In order to fuel the next level of growth for the agency, it is critical for us to cultivate and elevate the next generation of leaders in our business,” said Curt Hanke, founder and CEO. “These seven individuals are tenured Shiners with a proven track record of providing big thinking, big ideas and big results for our clients. We couldn’t be prouder of them and this new chapter in our story.”

The newly named partners will be responsible for helping drive agency growth and driving thoughtful evolution and innovation for the agency as it continues its quest to provide challenger thinking to bold brands across the country.

“At its core, this group represents what very well might be the future of Shine,” said Mike Kriefski, founder and COO. “This is a significant milestone for Shine — creating a partnership program, that is. We are extremely proud of what these Shiners have done to date, and are confident in their abilities to amplify Shine’s mission of helping our clients advance their brands.”

The newly elected partners are:



Nick Newlin, partner / digital director (13 years at Shine)

James Breen, partner / associate creative director (13 years at Shine)

Alex Schmalz, partner / account supervisor (12 years at Shine)

Angie Radecke, partner / controller (11 years at Shine)

Emily Kothe, partner / account supervisor (7 years at Shine)

Megan Ciurczak, partner / senior account planner (5 years at Shine)

Kelly Mlsna, partner / account supervisor (5 years at Shine)

