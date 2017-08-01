When legendary singer Patti LaBelle learned she had diabetes over 20 years ago, she thought that meant no more fun in the kitchen – a thought shared by many of the 1.4 million Americans diagnosed with diabetes each year. However, she soon realized that she could not just live with diabetes – but live well.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/M6NukSzRMVM

For Patti, a diabetes diagnosis was a wake-up call to take better care of herself, and she committed to a daily exercise routine and started being more mindful of what she ate. Although she still enjoys cooking some of her more decadent dishes for friends and family, she’s learned to adapt her cooking style to suit both her needs and her taste buds. Simple steps utilized by Patti every day – like walking her dogs and replacing certain products for options with less sugar – can help many diabetics hit a high note in the way they live their lives.

To get the word out about how anyone can live a fit and fabulous life with diabetes, Patti LaBelle, teamed with D S Simon Media, YourUpdate TV, and Hood Calorie Countdown on a nationwide media tour.

“Hood Calorie Countdown– a creamy and delicious dairy beverage that has 42% fewer calories, 75% less sugar and 67% fewer carbohydrates than regular milk – is a great diabetic-friendly or low-calorie option for those who miss milk in their diet. Calorie Countdown is a great option for those focused on living a healthier lifestyle – myself included. Calorie Countdown lets me enjoy my cereal in the morning without worrying about counting calories or carbs,” said Mrs. LaBelle.

For more information, please visit Hood Calorie Countdown

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a social media video portal for organizations to share their content, produced by award-winning video communications firm, D S Simon Media (http://www.dssimon.com). It includes separate channels for Health and Wellness, Lifestyle, Media and Entertainment, Money and Finance, Social Responsibility, Sports and Technology.

About HP Hood LLC:

Founded in 1846, today Hood is one of the largest branded dairy operators in the United States. Hood is the number-one dairy brand in New England, and the company’s portfolio of national and super-regional brands and franchise products includes Hood, Crowley Foods, Simply Smart®, Heluva Good!®, LACTAID®, Blue Diamond Almond Breeze® and Hershey’s Milk & Milkshakes. For more information about Hood, please visit http://www.Hood.com.