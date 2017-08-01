Dialexis, Inc. Gains Accolades as a Top Company in Sales Training

We take pride in our relationship with our clients! Their ‘win’ of driving new business using SOAR is our ‘win’, and being included on the 2017 Top 20 Sales Training Companies list reinforces our collaborative efforts.

Dialexis, a Top Rated National® sales training company is proud to announce it has been included on the 2017 list of the Top 20 Sales Training Companies that excel in helping sales leaders improve the performance of their sales teams. The list appeared in the June issue of Selling Power magazine.

Dialexis co-founders Dave & Marhnelle Hibbard were delighted to be included on the list, stating “it validates our consistent focus on quality, content, ethics, and progress. We take pride in our relationship with our clients! Their ‘win’ of driving new business using SOAR is our ‘win’, and being included on the 2017 Top 20 Sales Training Companies list reinforces our collaborative efforts.”

Selling Power editors say the firms on the 2017 Top 20 Sales Training Companies list are uniquely positioned to help sales leaders create organizations that will succeed and remain competitive in today’s selling environment.

“This list of the Top 20 Sales Training Companies is a critical tool for sales leaders. Anyone who wants to enhance the productivity and performance of salespeople should consider the companies on this list – each of which can help provide the increased support, coaching, and training necessary to help salespeople learn to navigate relationships with today’s empowered buyer,” says Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner.”

Hibbard says,“at Dialexis, our objectives are simple; increase our client’s profitable revenue, develop current and future sales leaders, and provide measurable and documented return on investment. By taking a collaborative approach to driving net-new business we’ve been able to see firsthand the results experienced by our clients. We’ve never sought an award or recognition in our company history because we believe our focus should be on our clients and it’s because of them we’ve been recognized by Selling Power. This award is a success shared by all of us.”

See the list at sellingpower.com and visit Dialexis.com to learn more about how a commitment to providing the best solutions for sales growth, leadership advancement, and culture shift helps increase top line revenue for businesses of all sizes.

Note: The list is organized in alphabetical order and no priority or ranking is implied.

About Dialexis

Dialexis operates on the belief that "simplicity lies on the other side of complexity." We are committed to providing the best solutions and resources for sales growth, leadership advancement, and culture shift. Dialexis has been invited into many Ethisphere-nominated organizations due to our ethical standards. Our practices are based upon real-world experience. Our work is simple and quantifiable. We have been given the opportunity to work with Fortune 500 clients that have made a bold commitment to a relationship with Dialexis. Through this joint partnership they have realized significant ROI in leadership and sales performance while Dialexis has experienced the benefit of working with world-class ethical organizations.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as a five-minute video series featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference.

About the Dialexis Founders

David & Marhnelle Hibbard have over 25 years’ experience in the sales industry. As co-founder of Dialexis, they train sales & leadership professionals in a variety of industries and companies such as Cisco, Apple, AT&T, Oracle, Toshiba, Dell, IBM, Xerox, Armstrong and many additional firms. They empower individuals and businesses to be more profitable, more successful, and marketplace leaders while maintaining integrity and trust. Dave a& Marhnelle are the authors of two books, SOAR Selling: How To Get Through to Almost Anyone—the Proven Method for Reaching Decision Makers by McGraw-Hill and The Canoe Theory by Thompson Learning: A Business Success Strategy for Leaders and Associates. B.A, Loyola University Chicago.

About Gerhard Gschwandtner

Gerhard Gschwandtner is the founder and CEO of Selling Power, a multi-channel media company that produces the award-winning Selling Power magazine and Selling Power TV, a daily video interview series on sales success. He is the author of 17 books on the subject of sales, management, and motivation and has been featured in more than 500 video interviews with sales and marketing leaders. In 2008, Gerhard began producing the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 1,000 sales leaders each year. Most recently, he has collaborated with world-renowned coaches and psychologists to create the Peak Performance Mindset workshop to help salespeople become high achievers personally and professionally.

