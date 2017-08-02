Homewood Suites by Hilton Buffalo-Amherst Completes Renovation

Homewood Suites Amherst Renovated Lodge Seating

The 5-story, 93 suite, Homewood Suites by Hilton in Amherst, New York has completed a major renovation in its suites and public spaces. The scope of multi-million dollar renovation includes new carpet, bedding, floor tile, curtains, paint, wall vinyl, artwork and all new soft seating furniture. The renovation also included a new patio with a pergola, fire pit, outdoor kitchen and grills that made a debut for the summer. Thoughtfully designed with touches of cool blues and greens in the guest rooms and warm tans and natural wood accents in the lobby, the new modern furnishings accommodate guests’ desires to stay connected and comfortable during their stay.

“Our hotel has been in Amherst for over a decade,” said General Manager Melisa Syro. “We completed this renovation to demonstrate our commitment to providing travelers in this area with the high quality accommodations and value-added services within the Homewood Suites brand.”

The redesigned hotel features studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites. Each suite includes the modern comforts of home ideal for an extended stay: a fully-equipped kitchen with coffeemaker, microwave, and residential-sized appliances. Rooms also include features that provide guests the ability to work while on the road including a well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair and complimentary high-speed internet access.

Located at 1138 Millersport Highway, Homewood Suites Amherst is less than a mile from one of the top universities in New York, State University of New York at Buffalo (UB), 10 miles from Buffalo Niagara International Airport, 15 minutes from downtown Buffalo and 20 minutes from Niagara Falls. To make reservations or for more information please visit http://www.homewoodsuitesamherst.com or call the hotel directly at 716.833.2277.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Buffalo-Amherst participates in Hilton’s award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

About Homewood Suites by Hilton

