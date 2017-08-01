DATAMARK Opens Chihuahua City, Mexico Location

“We’re excited to open our new site in the state capital of Chihuahua, a move that is indicative of DATAMARK’s continuing expansion into the contact center sector.”

DATAMARK, Inc., a global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and contact center services, has expanded its operations in Mexico with the opening of a new service delivery center in Chihuahua City, Chihuahua.

The site was opened to accommodate the expansion of DATAMARK’s contact center support for one of the largest over-the-phone language interpretation service providers in the world. The location began operations in early July and will continue to scale up over the course of the next 12 to 15 months, creating more and more opportunities for English-Spanish interpreters.

The Chihuahua site will be DATAMARK’s fourth location outside of the United States. In addition to the new Chihuahua site, the company operates BPO and contact center delivery centers in Juarez, Mexico and in the cities of Chennai and Mumbai in India.

“We’re excited to open our new site in the state capital of Chihuahua, a move that is indicative of DATAMARK’s continuing expansion into the contact center sector,” said DATAMARK President Bill Randag. “Chihuahua City is a great hub of commerce, a well-known touristic and cultural destination, and has an excellent, highly educated workforce that will allow us to fill these high-skill language interpretation positions.”

Persons interested in over-the-phone interpretation positions and other job opportunities available at DATAMARK’s new Chihuahua location can apply online at http://www.datamark.net/careers.

About DATAMARK

DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading business process outsourcing company specializing in high-volume digital mailroom management, document processing/document management, contact center services, and process improvement consulting for Fortune 500 companies and other large enterprises.

Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, DATAMARK employs nearly 2,500 people in its U.S., Mexico, and India facilities. For more information, visit http://www.datamark.net or contact Marketing Manager Martin Rocha at info.datamark.net.