TrueSelf™ Foods (http://www.TrueSelfFoods.com), a leading maker of certified low-FODMAP foods specifically designed for people who suffer from gastrointestinal discomfort, has announced that its line of snack bars will be available on Walmart.com.

Available in four varieties, including delicious blueberry, lemon-poppy, banana cinnamon and pumpkin spice, TrueSelf snack bars are precisely formulated using only the highest quality ingredients. Approved by FODMAP Friendly, these physician developed snack bars are a convenient way for the millions of those who are living with GI discomfort to comply with a low-FODMAP diet. Already available online at TrueSelf.com and Amazon.com and other online sites, the snack bars are now available on Walmart.com.

“We are pleased to announce the debut of TrueSelf Foods on Walmart.com,” said Melissa DeVincenzo, Chief Marketing Officer with TrueSelf Foods. “This is a great opportunity to expand our brand’s reach and now those who are following a low-FODMAP diet and do their shopping at Walmart.com will have access to our line of low-FODMAP snack bars.”

The creation of TrueSelf products is a true testament of gastroenterologist, Dr. Miechelle O’Brien’s dedication to helping those who suffer from GI discomfort associated with IBS find relief from a low-FODMAP diet. "Research continues to show the benefits of a low-FODMAP diet for people with IBS and other functional GI disorders. The diet can be challenging, because FODMAPs are present in so many foods, and also found in the ingredients of many processed foods,” stated Dr. O’Brien. “We created TrueSelf Foods to provide people with gastrointestinal discomfort low-FODMAP foods that are easy to incorporate into a busy lifestyle and our snack bars are just the beginning.”

For more information about TrueSelf Foods, visit http://www.TrueSelfFoods.com. Consumers are also encouraged to join the Facebook community for special offers and helpful tips about a low-FODMAP diet.

About TrueSelf™ Foods:

TrueSelf Foods is a leading maker of prepared, certified low-FODMAP foods specifically designed for people who suffer from common GI disorders like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). FODMAPs, which are a group of fermentable sugars and fibers that can trigger the symptoms associated with IBS, exist in a wide variety of fresh and processed foods.

TrueSelf Foods designs its products to be in compliance with low-FODMAP dietary recommendations, providing convenient food options for those looking to incorporate a low-FODMAP diet into their lifestyle in order to help manage their IBS. For more information, visit http://www.trueselffoods.com.