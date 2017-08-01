WEFTEC Welcomes newterra to Speak on Decentralized Water Treatment

newterra is pleased to take part in the 2017 WEFTEC Conference, offering insights on the future of water treatment infrastructure for communities that are experiencing growth. In 2016, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a survey showing that $271 billion is needed to maintain and improve the nation’s wastewater infrastructure, including $44.5 billion to install new sewer collection systems and related facilities. As existing systems continue to age, additions connected to them will be impacted as well, greatly increasing the cost of maintenance. newterra’s team will highlight an alternate solution that decentralizes water treatment rather than adding stress to an already overburdened system.

What WEFTEC Attendees Will Discover

In the educational session “Decentralized: Scaling It Down for Small Communities,” participants will learn about the design and technology that makes it possible to localize water treatment. Speakers Kevin Dufresne, P.Eng. and Jeffrey Snider-Nevin, E.I.T. will demonstrate how emerging communities can address their water management needs without being coupled to an existing system. The proposed solution has proven both cost-effective and practical for new residential construction that is remote from existing infrastructure, geographically difficult to access, or located close to a facility already operating near peak capacity. The newterra team will also reveal how adaptability and scalability allow a modular system to grow with the surrounding community, eliminating the need for guesswork in sizing the water treatment infrastructure.

According to Dufresne, newterra’s product manager, “This is a perfect opportunity to talk about ways to create a more sustainable and efficient system with the industry leaders who will be responsible for shaping our water treatment infrastructure over the coming decades. The cost of developing and maintaining these facilities is a huge and complex problem. We’re really honored to have the opportunity to address this issue head-on and provide a realistic, sustainable and environmentally sound solution that’s already being implemented around the world.”

About newterra

newterra engineers, builds, deploys and supports robust modular water treatment solutions. The company serves a broad range of clients across industrial, remediation, development, government and municipal sectors by designing and implementing adaptable and scalable potable and wastewater management systems that efficiently address common infrastructure problems. Learn more at https://newterra.com.

About WEFTEC

The Water Environment Federation and Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC) is the world’s preeminent event for exploring and disseminating information about water management, treatment, quality and resources. WEFTEC has organized its 90th Annual Conference from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4 in Chicago, USA, with 33,000 attendees expected at the event. Find more information and register at http://weftec2017.org/.

