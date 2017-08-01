By establishing the Lighthouse Network, we expand our corporate capabilities to deliver on strategic initiatives that the fast-moving payments and POS software industries demand.

The point-of-sale and integrated payments veterans who founded Harbortouch Payments and United Bank Card today established Lighthouse Network, an organization that will power the top brands in the point-of-sale industry by providing payment processing and technology solutions as well as shared corporate services.

Leading POS provider Harbortouch will be the first brand to become part of the Lighthouse Network. Harbortouch will remain the product brand for the company’s highly successful Echo and Elite POS systems as well as future product lines. Lighthouse Network will serve as the shared services organization that will oversee corporate functions and handle payment processing and merchant support responsibilities. As other brands join the Lighthouse Network, they too will benefit from the scale and support of an industry leader.

Lighthouse Network CEO Jared Isaacman states, “By establishing the Lighthouse Network, we expand our corporate capabilities to deliver on strategic initiatives that the fast-moving payments and POS software industries demand. Nothing will change for Harbortouch’s customers or sales partners and the company will continue to deliver best-in-class products with the support of the strengthened Lighthouse Network behind them.”

