iGrafx®, a leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced the appointment today of Jamey Heinze to Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. This role will report to Ryan Tognazzini, iGrafx's Chief Executive Officer.

“As part of our growth strategy, we are continuing to invest in sales and marketing,” noted Tognazzini. “The addition of Jamey to our team emphasizes our focus on enriching our brand, amplifying market awareness and creating additional demand for what we believe is the best solution in the market. Jamey brings a wealth of experience to our organization and we are thrilled to have him.”

Prior to joining iGrafx, Heinze was the Vice President of Marketing for Austin-based Hostway, the CMO In-Residence for Predictive Science, as well as the CMO for Hearst-owned CDS Global. In his career as a marketing leader, Heinze has been instrumental in branding, demand generation, product development, launch and strategy.

Between 1997 and 2008, while leading product management at Broadwing and Level 3 communications, Heinze developed and launched numerous category leading telecommunications products, including the Leading Lights award winning Converged Services Network. After segueing to the enterprise software industry in 2008, Heinze shifted his focus to modern demand generation marketing. At Vignette and OpenText, he built automation-driven systems to grow awareness and engagement, and at CDS Global, a $200M business process outsourcer, he generated almost 50% of new-markets revenue via coordinated marketing programs. Most recently, at Predictive Science and Hostway, he led targeting, business development and branding initiatives to support big data, predictive analytics and cloud hosting/SAAS business efforts.

“I’m thrilled to bring my expertise to the iGrafx team,” said Heinze. “I’m looking forward to helping iGrafx leverage its reputation as the process management industry leader that serves its customers through great products and years of expertise.”

In his twenty-plus year career, Heinze has held positions as a CMO, product management leader, head of demand generation and account executive. At iGrafx, he will lead the global marketing strategy and focus on growing revenue in the company’s target markets.

About iGrafx:

iGrafx business process management and analysis solutions empower organizations to achieve maximum performance. iGrafx captures and communicates the alignment of strategy, people, processes and technology, and unites the entire organization around delivering business value. iGrafx delivers strategic and operational decision support to enable our customers to become and remain world class competitors. For over 20 years, iGrafx products and services have been helping companies of all sizes across the globe manage their processes and optimize their business. For more information, please visit http://www.igrafx.com