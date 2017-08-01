We thank CRN for recognizing our commitment to channel partnerships, and look forward to expanding and improving our program in the months to come.

IRONSCALES, the world’s first automated phishing prevention, detection and response provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to the 2017 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This list recognizes recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers that are shaping the future of the IT channel through unique technological innovations. In addition to celebrating these standout companies, the Emerging Vendors list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers looking to expand their portfolios with cutting-edge technology. This year, for the first time, the list is divided into seven categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Networking/VoIP, Internet of Things and Storage.

“This impressive group of technology supplier startups is already disrupting the status quo, aggressively creating and innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the IT market,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2017 Emerging Vendors represent the next generation of IT change agents, producing a wide range of leading-edge products that solution providers should keep an eye on in the coming year and beyond.”

IRONSCALES currently boasts anti phishing solution provider partners, including resellers, integrators and managed security service providers (MSSPs) across North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Australia. Benefits of partnering with IRONSCALES, include an unprecedented ability to detect, mitigate and remediate stealthy email phishing attacks targeting their customers in real-time.

“Building strong partnerships with anti phishing solutions providers has been, and will continue to be, an extremely important objective in how we grow IRONSCALES globally,” said Eyal Benishti, founder and CEO of IRONSCALES. “We thank CRN for recognizing our commitment to channel partnerships, and look forward to expanding and improving our program in the months to come.”

IRONSCALES provides a multi-layered and automated approach to prevent, detect and respond to today’s sophisticated email phishing attacks. By combining human awareness training with automatic incident response, automatic remediation and real-time automated actionable intelligence sharing, IRONSCALES reduces the time from phishing attack discovery to enterprise-wide remediation from months to seconds, by significantly reducing the workload on incident responders.

The Emerging Vendors: Security list will be featured online at http://www.crn.com/emergingvendors. To request a free trial of IRONSCALES’ security products,click here. For more information on IRONSCALES, visit http://www.ironscales.com and follow @ironscales on Twitter.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leader in anti-email phishing technologies. Using a multi-layered and automated approach to prevent, detect and respond to today’s sophisticated email phishing attacks, IRONSCALES expedites the time from phishing attack discovery to enterprise-wide remediation from months to seconds, by significantly reducing the workload on incident responders. Headquartered in Raanana, Israel, IRONSCALES was founded by a team of security researchers, IT and penetration testing experts, as well as specialists in the field of effective interactive training, in response to the phishing epidemic that today costs companies millions of dollars annually. It was incubated at the 8200 EISP, the top program for cyber security ventures, founded by alumni of the Israel Defense Forces’ elite Intelligence Technology unit.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com