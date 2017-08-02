Edward Peterson, VP of Sales and Marketing states “Paul’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the UltraLox family."

Headquartered in Eagan, MN, UltraLox™ is proud to announce the addition of Paul Young to the UltraLox™ team. Paul joins UltraLox™ as the Eastern US Division Vice President of sales to continue UltraLox™ recent success providing railing & fencing solutions business to the top companies in USA.

About Paul Young

Paul has nearly 40 years of experience in the building industry coupled with a dedicated focus in the deck and railing segment for the past 15 years.

"I’m very excited to join the UltraLox team. Clearly aluminum rail is the future and the way UltraLox goes to market is truly unique and sets us apart from everyone else," Paul Young, stated.

Edward Peterson, VP of Sales and Marketing, stated, “Paul’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the UltraLox family. We view his appointment as a sign of our commitment to being the leading company in our industry.”

About UltraLox

UltraLox™ is expanding its dealer base of large-volume deck builders, building product distributors, and fence companies throughout the United States and Canada.

The UltraLox™ combination of efficiency and quality has proved to be a winning formula for UltraLox™ partners. As builders and suppliers become aware of the UltraLox™ potential and witness the success of UltraLox™ partner's, interest and demand for this innovative technology is increasing rapidly throughout North America.

The long-term success of each UltraLox customer is of primary importance to UltraLox. Builders and suppliers who work with UltraLox™ experience an exceptional level of support. This goes beyond traditional customer service; essentially, companies who work with UltraLox become part of a strong and supportive network focused on helping them to achieve maximum profitability and business growth.