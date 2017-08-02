The Business Intelligence Group announced today new additions to the panel judging the 2017 Sustainability Awards (http://www.bintelligence.com). The Sustainability Awards honor those who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice. The program is open to businesses and non-profit organizations of all sizes, locations and experience levels. Nominations are being accepted through August 18th and winners will be notified in early October.

The 2017 Sustainability Awards judges include:

● Jesse Anderson - Blanton Turner

● Emily Davis - DHL

● Dawn Emling - Thomson Reuters

● Frances Fay - Amec Foster Wheeler

● Kelsey Hallowell - Reduction In Motion

● David Harding-Brown - 1HQ Brand Agency

● Mark Jones - Dow Chemical

● Kristina Joss - Salterbaxter MSLGROUP

● Rosie Kang - Willdan

● Beth Keel - San Antonio Housing Authority

● Bomin Kim - Sasaki Associates

● Ron Loch - G&S Communications

● Justine Mouron - GreenDinosaur.org

● Patti Olenick - Weis Markets

● Tina Owens - Kashi

● Joe Parisi - TD Bank

● Josh Richards - First Potomac Realty Trust

● Kelly Vickers - Alliance Residential Company

● Jeff Wilkinson - General Electric

● Jeffrey Yorzyk - Green Chef

For more information on each member of the volunteer judging panel, please visit the judge profile page at https://www.bintelligence.com/2017-sustainability-awards-judges.

“Our goal has always been to shine a light on the people who are excelling in their field,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “Our new judges and all the winners from our inaugural sustainability program in 2016 are testaments to the fact that good people are doing outstanding work to help the environment through the business world and non-profit communities.”

The winners of the 2016 Sustainability Awards included Fred Maxik - Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Lighting Science Group; Anthony Guerrero - Senior Director, Facilities and Sustainability, Natural Resources Defense Council; The Community Preservation Corporation’s Sustainability Program; Dow Chemical; The Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Brock Environmental Center; Aligned Energy; Axis Communications; Bharti Airtel Limited; California Green Business Network; Deschutes Brewery; Flowserve Corporation; HDR Waste Prevention and Recycling Standard; Gensuite; INOVEX’s Electronic Blanks; Lucid’s BuildingOS; Nanobiomed’s Prextrolin; HDR’s Health and Wellness Tool; and Votacall’s Cloud Services.

Visit Business Intelligence Group’s website (https://www.bintelligence.com/) for complete details on these and other industry award programs.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.