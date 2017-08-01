eClincher Announces Inbox Enhancement

eClincher, a social media management tool, announces four innovative enhancements to its inbox feature. These enhancements make social media engagement through eClincher even more streamlined and efficient.

The enhancements allow users to do the following:



Assign social media items to team members. This enhancement streamlines the process of assigning work and collects social media responsibilities in one convenient list. Managers can divide responsibilities for social media responses among team members. The team members are then able to work through their list of responsibilities and mark when each response is complete.

Save and reuse prewritten replies. This enhancement allows users to label and save up to 100 responses. Instead of having to compose original replies to each social media action, users are able to choose from a list and reply with just a click of a button. Users can also edit each saved reply so it is perfectly tailored to each situation.

Respond to comments on YouTube and Facebook ads. These enhancements allow users to engage with their YouTube and Facebook followers directly through eClincher. Users can filter their inbox so they only see YouTube or Facebook ad comments, and then they can reply either by typing responses or using saved replies.

“We are proud of these features because they allow social media marketers to engage closely with their followers without sacrificing too much time,” said Ben Kazinik, content manager and inbound marketer at eClincher. “The features also allow marketing managers to organize their team more efficiently so they can spend more time doing what matters most.”

About eClincher

eClincher is a social media management tool, co-founded by Gilad Salamander and Tal Mikaelovich in 2013. Designed to manage social media presence, schedule, publish, engage, find and track social media interactions, eClincher offers premier value, efficiency and organization. For more information on eClincher, visit eclincher.com.