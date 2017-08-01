Building engaging, effective, scalable digital experiences requires a medley of skill sets – something that is 10Pearls’ sweet spot as a global end-to-end digital services provider.

10Pearls has been included in Forrester’s July 2017 report: Vendor Landscape: Digital Experience Service Providers, 2017. Recognizing that 90% of companies leverage outside partners to design, build and manage digital experiences (i.e., the way in which brands interact with their customers through technology), Forrester analyzed and built a knowledge base of 57 digital experience service providers to help digital business leaders make the best choice.

Forrester’s analysis found that the best digital experience service firms have expertise in five areas: customer experience strategy, experience design, data and analytics, digital experience technology, and program management and global operations services. In addition to 10Pearls, Forrester assessed other major industry players including Deloitte, Accenture, EPAM, PwC, ThoughtWorks and KPMG. 10Pearls is one of only four firms included in the report that has a presence in the Washington, D.C. metro region.

“Digital experiences are critical components of today’s most successful business strategies as businesses seek to build customer engagement,” said Imran Aftab, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at 10Pearls. “Building engaging, effective, scalable digital experiences requires a medley of skill sets – something that is 10Pearls’ sweet spot as a global end-to-end digital services provider. We are excited about helping businesses leverage digital to become much more competitive, and are honored to be recognized amongst some great peer service providers.”

Earlier this year, Forrester included 10Pearls in its Mobile Enterprise Application Services Providers report. Designed to offer guidance to companies looking for a mobile app development partner, the report provided an overview of digital boutiques, technology services providers and consultancies with the necessary blend of innovation, strategy, and execution.

Known for its focus on human-centric design and development, 10Pearls specializes in creating intelligent experiences – an approach that combines customer experience, cognitive design and artificial intelligence into a package that (a) unlocks immediate value and (b) produces hard-to-replicate market advantages for its clients.

10Pearls is an end-to-end digital services partner that specializes in design, development, and support of digital products. We leverage our deep understanding of the latest technologies and the nuances of the digital landscape in your specific industry to drive company growth, no matter where you are on your digital journey. Whether your in-house development team needs support or you’re ready to reimagine your business model entirely, we’re the only partner you’ll need for digital transformation. 10Pearls is proud to have a diverse clientele including large enterprises, SMBs and high growth startups. We work with clients across industries, including transportation, healthcare/life sciences, communications/media, financial services, and education. Our many long-term, successful partnerships are built upon trust, integrity and successful delivery and execution. To learn more, visit http://www.10pearls.com.