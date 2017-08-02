VisualDx Continues Global Expansion with International Version

“The French version of VisualDx provides us French-speaking doctors with an amazing diagnostic software, unique of its kind, with modern ergonomics that is useful for both care and education” said Dr. Michel Arnould.

The leader in diagnostic accuracy is expanding its reach worldwide. VisualDx, already the most widely-used diagnostic clinical decision support resource is now available in several additional languages. Clinicians can now search in English, French, German, Chinese Mandarin, European Spanish, and Latin American Spanish.

VisualDx in translation launches after months of research, implementation, and beta testing by physicians around the world. With VisualDx, healthcare professionals can build a patient-specific differential diagnosis by entering a key finding across general medicine. They can also use the search function to access clinical information as well as the world’s best medical image library.

“The French version of VisualDx provides us French-speaking doctors with an amazing diagnostic software, unique of its kind, with modern ergonomics that is useful for both care and education,” said Dr. Michel Arnould, Maison de Santé Universitaire du Provinois.

“Our customers have asked and we have listened. It’s an exciting that clinicians and students will be able to search and view diagnostic results in their native language. We look forward to providing better patient care around the world by improving diagnostic accuracy and enhancing clinical efficiency,” said Art Papier, MD, CEO, VisualDx.

Users will be able to select their language upon logging onto the web-based application or on the native iOS and Android apps. Another added feature is the selection of home region to localize the results of any search.

VisualDx is a diagnostic clinical decision support system used in more than 1,700 hospitals, large clinics, and medical schools worldwide. It’s available for yearly subscription. For more information, visit http://www.visualdx.com/translation.