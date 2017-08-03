The acquisition of Magic Mobile Home Supply complements our existing Texas operations as well as our recent acquisition of the Royal Supply and Durham Supply locations in Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas.

Style Crest, Inc. has acquired the operating assets of Magic Mobile Home Supply of New Mexico. The newly acquired locations will begin operating under the Style Crest name with the current management team of Carl Ulibarri, Chris Ulibarri, and Erick Ulibarri, as well as other members of the MMHS team remaining in place. The transaction closed on July 31st.

Magic Mobile Home Supply, a family owned business started by Manuel and Margaret Ulibarri, has been in operation for more than 40 years. The business has focused on selling manufactured housing parts and installing HVAC systems in recent years. MMHS has two distribution facilities that provide service for the New Mexico and west Texas regions; one in Albuquerque, New Mexico and the second in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Style Crest CEO, Bryan Kern said “The acquisition of Magic Mobile Home Supply complements our existing Texas operations as well as our recent acquisition of the Royal Supply and Durham Supply locations in Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas. We look forward to working with Carl, Chris, and Erick and we welcome the entire MMHS team to Style Crest. This acquisition represents another important piece of our strategy to expand our geographic reach and to growing market share in key Manufactured Housing markets. We look forward to positioning those locations for continued growth.”

About Style Crest, Inc.

Style Crest, Inc. is a leading building products manufacturer and distributor to the manufactured housing sector with over 5,000 distributed products and installation services. Style Crest has been proudly servicing the manufactured housing industry nationally for over 45 years and has a profound understanding of the needs of our customers. Our approach is based on quality products and meaningful customer relationships. To learn more about Style Crest, visit, http://www.stylecrestinc.com, or call 800-945-8445.