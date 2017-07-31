Alliance Town Center

FirstService Residential, the leading property and community association management company in Texas, recently relocated its Keller, Tex. office to the new Hillwood office park at Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth. That move also marks the company’s intentions to improve the well-being of residents and employees by being at the heart of Fort Worth’s Blue Zones Project®.

The Alliance Town Center office provides a new state-of-the-art facility and a more central location for associates to serve clients in the market and better support the company’s growth in the Fort Worth area. FirstService Residential currently manages over 270 community associations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and nearly 1,000 associations across Texas.

The open workspace and large meeting rooms encourage collaboration and provide an ideal environment for associate and board member training and association meetings. “FirstService Residential is committed to providing responsive, genuinely helpful customer care to every resident we serve,” said Meka Bowling, director of management for FirstService Residential in Fort Worth. “With additional meeting space and training facilities, the new office will facilitate more opportunities for us to provide exceptional service to our residents and creates a more engaging work environment for our associates.”

The move also puts the company in the center of the burgeoning Blue Zones Project®, Fort Worth movement. This community-wide well-being initiative encourages Fort Worth residents and business associates to live a healthier and higher-quality life. FirstService Residential is endeavoring to become a Blue Zones Project Approved™ worksite.

According to Bowling, FirstService Residential is offering mid-day yoga classes, walking groups and regular healthy lunch gatherings for associates. “Blue Zones Project directly aligns with our mission to enhance the lifestyles of our residents. We’ve supported many of our clients to participate in this initiative, and are thrilled to lead by example promoting an essential program that will improve the quality of life for our associates as well.”

“By joining the Blue Zones Project movement and working to make healthy choices easier, they are also helping Fort Worth become one of the healthiest cities in the nation,” said Matt Dufrene, vice president of Blue Zones Project, Fort Worth.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, COAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities and commercial properties.

With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com/Texas

About Blue Zones Project

Blue Zones Project® is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city’s environment, policy, and social networks. Established in 2010, Blue Zones Project is inspired by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five regions of the world—or Blue Zones®—with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner’s findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Currently, 42 communities in nine states have joined Blue Zones Project, impacting more than 3.3 million Americans nationwide. The movement includes three beach cities in California; 15 cities in Iowa; Albert Lea, Minnesota; the city of Fort Worth; and communities in Southwest Florida, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Wisconsin. Blue Zones Project is a division of Sharecare. For more information, visit http://www.bluezonesproject.com.