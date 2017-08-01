OnBase by Hyland Deployed at Mater Group to Digitize Health Records

OnBase Logo “OnBase has been an integral part of our paperless strategy from day one and is now supporting our fully operational scanning efforts,” said Sallyanne Wissmann, director information management, Mater Group.

South Brisbane, Queensland-based Mater Group deployed OnBase by Hyland – an enterprise information platform – at its seven-hospital organization to support its move from paper-based to digital patient health records. OnBase helps provide users with instant access to critical patient information, empowering the delivery of superior care as well as enhanced accuracy and efficiency while reducing costs.

Once a labor-intensive process to retrieve paper-based records, Mater Group clinical staff now have concurrent access to vital patient information. Since fully implementing OnBase, there has been a 75 percent reduction in demand for paper-based documents. According to a recent internal survey, Mater Group end users have found it quicker and easier to access patient information when compared to previous paper processes, as well as considering the scanned records to be a benefit to their work practices.

“From preventing the possible loss of paper files and enabling quick and easy access to data, to enhancing patient confidentiality through quality access controls, OnBase has generated a number of benefits,” said Sallyanne Wissmann, director information management, Mater Group. “OnBase has been an integral part of our paperless strategy from day one and is now supporting our fully operational scanning efforts.”

The Mater Group scanning center developed and executed an effective process for its lean staff, which currently captures more than 160,000 pages per week of new clinical documents. OnBase has supported a new level of accuracy and efficiency that has eliminated backlogs and continues to help staff meet the goal of scanning documentation within two business days upon receipt.

“Digitizing health records makes a huge impact across the healthcare continuum, from improving patient care and lowering costs to elevating organizational efficiencies,” said Susan deCathelineau, vice president, global healthcare sales and services at Hyland. “With Mater’s exciting digital transformation in progress and many more advancements on the horizon, we are happy to support their unlimited potential through OnBase.”

Mater Group first went live with OnBase at its initial site in October 2015 after formulating a set of requirements that included immediate needs for scanning and document capture functionality. The Mater Group’s Information and Technology team identified the need for a scalable and flexible platform to be leveraged in a variety of ways, including governance document policies and back office functions. Further evaluating its organizational digital vison and strategy, the healthcare complex has included an electronic medical record (EMR) system in its technology roadmap.

“We knew that when we selected OnBase that we would be future-proofing our organization as the technology easily integrates with any system that we could implement as well as its ability to act as a platform for broader content management capabilities,” said Ms. Wissmann. “In addition to the technology, we also saw Hyland as a partner that will continue to support us throughout our journey.”

