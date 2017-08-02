Keywee Expands to Europe and Asia-Pacific

Keywee, the industry leader in distributed content marketing and a Facebook Marketing Partner, today announced its expansion to Europe and Asia-Pacific. This follows Keywee’s rapid growth in the US, with over 400 content creators using the Keywee platform.

Today, people aren’t coming to websites to search for content — stories find their audiences in feeds and apps. The upshot? Distribution is now the key for effective storytelling.

Keywee’s platform unlocks audience insights using AI and data science, and infuses them into every step of the storytelling process: from topic selection, to story creation, to distribution and optimization. Keywee helps some of the world’s best storytellers achieve their business goals, whether they are to drive paid subscriptions and newsletter sign-ups, expand readership through audience development, or boost exposure for branded content initiatives.

Following successful partnerships with leading European and global publishers including The BBC, Guardian US, Shortlist Media, ARTE, Motley Fool Australia, and Viacom, Keywee is excited to announce the opening of its first European office, based in London, and its expansion into the Asia-Pacific region.

“We’ve been fortunate to partner with many of the world’s best storytellers to help them create better content and find the best audience for it,” said Martin Thouroude, General Manager EMEA at Keywee. “Our goal has always been to help publishers across the globe use content to reach their business goals, and our latest expansion into Europe is another step in making Keywee the go-to solution for content creators worldwide.”

“Whether it’s subscriptions, branded content or profitable audience development, Keywee is making Facebook work for publishers” added Dinesh Arasaratnam, Director at Medium Marketing, whose firm is representing Keywee in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Singapore. “Keywee’s unrivaled technology presents a significant opportunity for publishers in the Asia-Pacific region to boost their margins and audience, considering the results Keywee has achieved for other publishers globally.”

Keywee (http://www.keywee.co) makes stories relevant and powerful for the world’s best storytellers — like The New York Times, The BBC, National Geographic, Forbes, and Red Bull.

Keywee’s platform unlocks audience insights using AI and data science, and infuses them into every step of the storytelling process: from topic selection, to story creation, to distribution and optimization.

Keywee is backed by leading investors such as Google’s Eric Schmidt and The New York Times, and has been a fast-growing, profitable startup since its inception.