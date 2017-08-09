CloudLanes

CloudLanes, a Microsoft Ventures portfolio company, is setting new standards in the cloud data migration industry, delivering a linearly scaling 650 MBps (Mega Bytes per Second) of sustained throughput per instance. PetaByte scale data and video workloads can now be realistically moved to the cloud.

“Secondary storage solutions while very effective for On-Premise requirements, have left a lot of customers disappointed with their cloud experience. There is a need for a cloud native solution that delivers high speed ingest to any public cloud, with audit-able insights into the data movement and the assurance of data integrity on demand,” said Asif Moinuddin, CEO of CloudLanes. “Why would any CIO risk data movement to the cloud that is slow and adds potential risk to the process?” added Moinuddin.

Recently, San Diego State University (SDSU) successfully resolved its data migration and cloud RTO problem by leveraging the CloudLanes Cloud Backup Accelerator and Microsoft Azure cloud. There was a requirement to move multiple Tera Bytes of data to the cloud every day. SDSU was frustrated with the inability to write data to cloud fast enough, despite availability of bandwidth to cloud. Besides fast cloud throughput, SDSU also had a mandated requirement of data integrity and assurance for the entire life cycle of the data -right from when the data left their data center, data in flight, to while at rest at the cloud up until its destruction.

Hardware based secondary storage solutions being considered by SDSU failed to meet the cloud RTO goals due to lack of sufficient cloud throughput despite having sufficient bandwidth available to them. A fully integrated data assurance and verification experience was also found wanting in these solutions. Further, with the hardware approach, the University was being pushed to buy more hardware appliances, which was orthogonal to their overall objective of minimizing data center footprint, using an OPEX model and leveraging the cloud natively.

CloudLanes offers a software-defined, speedy, secure and scalable solution for Azure with robust data verification and audit logs. It significantly accelerates the movement of data to the cloud and provides an integrated cloud native solution for data, archive and video workloads that SDSU needed.

“At SDSU, CloudLanes demonstrated speeds of 50TB/day ingest per Virtual Machine instance to the cloud, which was 10X faster than other cloud options SDSU was evaluating,” said Ray Rodriguez from SDSU. With CloudLanes, SDSU was able to move data at an average speed of 2.6 TB per hour, which was limited only by networking environment factors, not by processing power. Even with this constraint, the university realized at least five times more throughput per hour than other offerings.

“CloudLanes has cloud native hooks and secure integration with Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud Platform, which makes the solution seamless for customers,” says Vijay Ramaswamy, VP of Business Development for CloudLanes. “Add to that our blazing migration speeds, we are truly setting a new paradigm in Cloud Data Migration.”

CloudLanes’ Cloud Backup Accelerator works seamlessly with leading backup software including Microsoft System Center Data Protection Manager, Dell NetVault, Veeam Backup & Replication, Veritas NetBackup, Commvault Simpana, Veritas Backup Exec, HP Data Protector and IBM Tivoli Storage Manager.

“CloudLanes is truly disrupting the cloud migration data space, delivering blazing speed with the benefit of a software-only solution in a traditionally labor intensive and physical appliance-driven market,” says Rashmi Gopinath, partner at Microsoft Ventures.