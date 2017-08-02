Client-focused service is one of MiniCo's core values, and our experienced, knowledgeable team members strive to meet that goal with each customer and with every interaction.

MiniCo Insurance Agency has been selected by readers of “Inside Self-Storage” magazine as a Best of Business winner in the category of best commercial insurance for the sixth consecutive year. The magazine launched its Best of Business reader survey in 2011. This year, self-storage industry professionals were invited to vote for their choice of best businesses in more than 35 categories.

MiniCo, along with the other 2017 Best of Business winners, will be profiled in the November print edition of “Inside Self-Storage” magazine. The company also will be honored with a commemorative trophy during the Inside Self-Storage World Expo in April 2018. The complete list of 2017 Best of Business winners may be found on the magazine’s website.

MiniCo President and CEO Mike Schofield commented, “It is an honor to be recognized by our peers, customers, and friends in the self-storage industry for a sixth year in a row. Client-focused service is one of MiniCo's core values, and our experienced, knowledgeable team members strive to meet that goal with each customer and with every interaction."

MiniCo’s self-storage commercial insurance program is distributed through independent insurance agents nationwide and features specialty coverages to include customer goods legal liability, sale and disposal liability, and limited pollutant removal. Enhancements include innovative wind and hail deductible options and monoline commercial property and general liability coverage for more complex properties. Independent insurance agents wishing to obtain an insurance quote on behalf of a self-storage business owner may submit a request via the online agent portal at http://www.minico.com or contact MiniCo at 800-447-8383.

About MiniCo Insurance Agency, LLC

MiniCo Insurance Agency, LLC, was founded in 1974 as a provider of specialty insurance products and publications for the self-storage industry. Today the company is a program administrator offering multiple specialty property and casualty insurance products for a variety of unique industries and exposures. MiniCo Insurance Agency, LLC, the parent company of MiniCo Insurance Agency of Canada, Incorporated, is a member of the Aran Insurance Services Group. For more information, visit http://www.minico.com.