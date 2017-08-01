Pilgrim Consulting, a software development company, has launched a creative division, Pilgrim Road Creative, to focus on digital design to make technology more accessible and impactful for the end user.

Consistent with the Arts and Crafts designer William Morris’ oft-repeated admonition to “have nothing in your house you do not know to be useful or beautiful,” Pilgrim Road Creative will create mobile and app web design, digital prototypes and visual design to transform the user experience with technology.

“Digital transformation has reached an inflection point where the visual, functionality and form of any technology needs to work together rapidly and seamlessly,” says Mark McGarrity, chief executive officer of Pilgrim Consulting. “We decided to make Pilgrim Road Creative into a separate company where they can create designs that humanize complicated processes and are visually stunning.”

Kevin Robinson, previously vice president of creative services for Pilgrim Consulting, is PRC’s chief executive officer, and is joined by Pilgrim Consulting’s former creative director, Mike Sofka, who will helm the same duties at PRC.

PRC will focus on user experience and iterative design, or rapid prototyping of products. Unlike conventional technology development, where a system or product is developed and then amended based on user feedback, iterative design folds user research into the product design, creates a prototype, then tests and alters the prototype to reach the final design iteration.

The company’s formation comes at a time when companies are moving from digital competence to digital usage, to a third stage – digital transformation. However, many are struggling to integrate the impacts of digital transformation into their business practices. IT departments once focused on cost and security and siloed from marketing departments now find themselves integrated. As companies place customers at the center of digital transformation, design and technology must work together to understand how technology impacts the customer relationship and then quickly develop the capabilities to respond.

