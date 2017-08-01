California employment lawyers Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik If you would like to know more about the Mattress Firm, Inc. lawsuit, please contact Attorney Nicholas J. De Blouw today by calling (800) 568-8020

The San Francisco employment law lawyers at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik filed a class action lawsuit alleging that Mattress Firm, Inc. failed to provide their California Store Manager employees with meal and rest periods in accordance with the California Labor Code. The Mattress Firm, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. 17CV313148 is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court for the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit, Mattress Firm, Inc. allegedly failed to provide all Store Manager employees the legally required off-duty meal breaks as required by the applicable Wage Order and Labor Code. The Complaint further claims that Mattress Firm, Inc. allegedly failed to provide their Golden State Store Manager employees with a second off-duty meal period each workday in which these employees are required to work ten (10) hours of work. The lawsuit seeks payment relating to the alleged missed meal breaks because allegedly the company did not have a policy to provide their employees thirty (30) minute uninterrupted meal breaks prior to their fifth (5th) hour of work. In addition, to the meal break allegations, the lawsuit also claims that Mattress Firm failed to provide the Store managers paid rest periods in accordance with the applicable California wage order.

Additionally, the Complaint alleges that the Store Managers were not reimbursed for business expenses including money spent on personal cell phone use. The complaint alleges that this cell phone use was necessary to complete their job tasks.

