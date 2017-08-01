FastSpring Shortlisted for 2017 SaaS Awards

FastSpring, the full-stack digital commerce platform for SaaS, software, content, and anything-as-a-service, is a finalist in the 2017 SaaS Awards Program for the Best SaaS Product for E-Commerce/Online Shopping category.

With awards for excellence and innovation in SaaS, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, UK and EMEA. The SaaS Awards program is now in its second year of recognizing and celebrating innovation in software.

Categories for the 2017 awards program include Best Data-Driven SaaS Product, Best SaaS Product for Small Business and Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product.

Chris Lueck, CEO of FastSpring said: “SaaS is such an exciting part of today’s digital commerce landscape. FastSpring being shortlisted in E-Commerce/Online Shopping category of the 2017 SaaS Awards is an incredible achievement for the team.”

SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson said: “Software as a service is the new software standard. The global competition is incredibly fierce, with incredibly disruptive technologies shaking up the marketplace – and the dust is far from settled. It’s a new playing field altogether, with providers constantly innovating to ensure their clients are always leveraging best-of-breed software services which are reliable yet still at the cutting edge.

“In our second year promoting SaaS exclusively alongside the long-running Cloud Awards - which has an October deadline - we have seen a huge variety of submissions from the US and outside North America—comprising organizations of all sizes from large, blue-chip organizations to agile, niche-filling start-ups.”

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday 29 August 2017. Over 300 organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2017-saas-shortlist/

About FastSpring:

Founded in 2005, FastSpring (https://fastspring.com) provides thousands of customers worldwide with a highly acclaimed, full stack e-commerce, subscription management and billing platform.

Specifically designed to meet the needs of software, SaaS, and other online service companies, the FastSpring platform will help maximize conversions, increase sales, and grow business—all while providing an award-winning client service experience 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

About the SaaS Awards:

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.

About the Cloud Awards:

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2018 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution. Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

All companies referenced in this press release, including FastSpring® and more are the trademarks of their respective owners.