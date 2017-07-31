The industry leader in digital brand management. The volume of brand assets in companies’ portfolios has grown exponentially. You need powerful systems and processes to make the most of these assets and grow brand equity.

BrandWizard, the global leader in digital brand management, announces a release that makes its cloud-based BrandCenter product suite significantly more powerful. The updated BrandCenter incorporates cutting-edge search, filter, and sort functionality that make the search for assets and templates quicker and more intuitive. As a result, users of the product suite are more productive. The update also delivers enhanced reporting and administrative controls that allow administrators and brand managers to track and manage how the assets and product suite are being used, as well as the level of access each user has.

Advanced Search Capabilities

BrandCenter now offers the latest search functionality built on the Solr search engine, the same search engine used by websites like Zappos and AOL. Every new digital asset is automatically indexed and tagged, allowing for faster search and greater accuracy of search results. The powerful auto-suggest functionality and cross-product search capability allow users to search seamlessly across both assets and guidelines.

More Robust Filtering and Sorting

In addition to our intuitive, pre-defined filters, the brand team can define business-specific filters. Sorting goes beyond just date added or alphabetical, to include BrandWizard’s out-of-the-box tags such as dimensions, colors, and even metrics from our analytics engine such as ‘most downloaded’ or ‘most viewed’ assets.

These additional filter and sort dimensions, paired with the advanced search capabilities, enables users to sift through thousands of digital assets to find exactly what they need, quickly.

Insights and Data Visualization

The analytics engine, complemented by data visualization tools, provide detailed reports across all modules in the product suite. The metrics allow users to accurately analyze data like asset usage, adoption, and preferred file formats, from an aggregated perspective all the way down to the individual user or asset level. These metrics offer insight that users, brand managers, and administrators can analyze to shape future activity and decisions.

Improved Administrative Controls

The latest release includes intuitive UI and UX that facilitate the ramp-up of admin teams across a company's offices around the world. It also includes workflows that improve governance by ensuring that only assets with valid licenses, or assets that have not exceeded the specified campaign expiration date, are active. Finally, it gives administrators greater control over defining and managing user access.

“With the significant growth and diversification of companies, M&A activity, and the expansion across geographies, the sheer volume of digital brand assets in each company’s portfolio has grown exponentially,” said BrandWizard CEO Vineet Singh. “Given the corresponding increase in search and administrative complexity, companies need particularly powerful systems and processes if they are to make the most of their brand assets and grow brand equity. That is why we are excited to announce these enhancements to our brand management platform.”

About BrandWizard

BrandWizard is the industry leader in digital brand management. Our products have helped several Fortune 500 companies deliver consistent omnichannel brand experiences. We are featured in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Marketing Resource Management (MRM), and our team of Stanford and MIT technologists is based in Silicon Valley.