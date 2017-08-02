STEMconnector®, a national consortium of companies, associations, government entities, and academic institutions focused on advancing STEM education, today announced a partnership with digital credential pioneer, Credly, that will bring digital badges to K-12 and collegiate students who complete challenges for the Day of Design.

Launched with the National Association of Manufacturers and the National Science Foundation, the Day of Design will introduce a million students across the nation to design thinking through a series of challenges that cultivate skills necessary to pursue career opportunities in STEM-related fields.

Day of Design partners include such organizations as Base 11, Dassault Systèmes, Gateway Technical College, JASON Learning, Learning Blade, Next Step Universe, Safe Harbor Consulting, The Clearing, and The University of Iowa.

“In order to prepare today’s generation for the careers of tomorrow, we need to start building a foundation of design thinking that empowers students to craft innovative solutions to the world’s most complex challenges,” said Leslie Cruz, CEO of STEMconnector®. “As important as it is to build this type of thinking at an early age, it’s just as critical to ensure that individuals who demonstrate these skills are getting recognized, which is why digital badges are so important to showcase their achievements.”

Participants who complete the Day of Design challenges on October 6, 2017 will be awarded digital badges, which can be shared on professional and social media platforms, as well as embedded into websites, email signatures and e-portfolios. The badge provides a digital and portable representation of verified skills and competencies that can be used to unlock future education and career opportunities.

“Rapid shifts in demand for technical skills in STEM fields are creating unprecedented need for foundational skills, like experiential learning and design thinking, that translate into a cross-section of high-growth fields,” said Jonathan Finkelstein, founder and CEO of Credly. “Digital credentials that provide verified evidence of critical skills are fast becoming a digital currency used by individuals, education providers, and employers to communicate competencies and create pathways to opportunity.”

With the STEM gap expected to reach 2.6 million job vacancies by 2020, the need to prepare today’s students for the workforce of tomorrow is crucial, especially for young women, an underrepresented group in STEM fields. To address this need, STEMconnector® started the Million Women Mentors, a national movement with the goal of providing one million mentors to girls and women, enabling them to choose, persist, and succeed in STEM programs and careers. To date, there has been over 1.8 million mentor pledges made, including support from 85 national partners, 60 corporate sponsors, and 39 state teams.

To learn more, visit http://www.dayofdesign.com.

About Credly

Credly is a leading digital credential service provider, helping the world recognise lifelong achievement with the most popular platforms for verifying, sharing and managing digital credentials and badges. The enterprise-class system allows organisations to officially verify skills and competencies; distribute portable and secure digital credentials and open badges; and gain actionable data and insights. Thousands of education institutions, industry associations, employers and workforce development programs use Credly to make achievements visible. For more information about Credly, please visit http://www.Credly.com.

About STEMconnector®

STEMconnector® is a consortium of companies, associations, government entities, universities and academic institutions concerned with STEM education and the future of human capital and jobs. Through a national platform of resources, STEMconnector engages leaders in both public and private sectors who collectively are re-envisioning the workforce and identifying strategies to increase the number of STEM-ready workers in the global talent pool. Our goal is to inform, stimulate, counsel and connect leaders with a passion for and commitment to closing the STEM-ready gaps. To learn more, visit http://www.STEMconnector.org