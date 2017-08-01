Ron Suber Joins Credible as Executive Vice-Chairman

Great things happen when Ron is around the office.

Renowned fintech executive, advisor and investor Ron Suber has joined personal finance marketplace Credible.com as executive vice-chairman and a member of the board of directors.

"Ron has been close to the business for a couple of years as an investor in multiple rounds, and as an advisor. He has worked closely with our management team and board, and has witnessed Credible's rapid growth," said Credible founder and CEO Stephen Dash. “Great things happen when Ron is around -- we’re all looking forward to having him in the office more often to share his observations, experience, energy and global relationships.”

"It's been extremely exciting to see the Credible team turn a startup with a promising business model into a fast-growing company that's respected by consumers, lenders and the industry” Suber said. “I have decided that now is the right time to help Credible seize their broader opportunity in the fintech ecosystem.”

After launching as the first personal finance marketplace to provide instant, personalized offers for student loans, Credible expanded its offerings to include personal loans. More than 80,000 people qualified for loan offers through Credible in the first half of 2017, and today the company also announced that it is piloting a credit card marketplace.

Dash and Suber share a conviction that consumers should have a clear understanding of their options when borrowing, and that technology has a more important role than ever in helping to simplify the loan origination process.

Having recently transitioned to become a senior advisor and president emeritus of Prosper Marketplace, Suber is also an advisory board member at DocuSign, eOriginal, Juvo, Money360 and Unison. His role as an investor in, and advisor to, fintech and payments companies has earned him the nickname, "The mayor of fintech.” He is an industry authority, and a regular speaker on the global fintech conference circuit.

