SBS Group Named to Accounting Today’s 2017 Top 100 VARS

SBS Group, an innovative IT services and consulting company, is pleased to announce its ranking on Accounting Today’s 2017 VAR 100 list. SBS Group was placed at #9 on Accounting Today’s list among some of the country’s leading value added resellers (VARs) of accounting and ERP technology.

Placement on the list can be attributed to SBS Group’s commitment to evolution and expansion, not only in accounting and ERP solutions, but also in the business intelligence, customer relationship management (CRM) and cloud technology spaces. SBS Group continues to add more solutions to their cloud portfolio and cloud marketplace (shop.sbsgroupusa.com) and make investments to expand their business intelligence and CRM practices.

“Being recognized by Accounting Today is a significant accomplishment for our team and reflects the continued evolution of SBS Group to remain relevant to our client’s needs,” said James Bowman. “We remain energized and committed to delivering solutions that drive our client’s business further.”

Accounting Today’s 2017 VAR 100 list is an annual report developed to rank the top technology resellers in the accounting and ERP space. The website is a leading provider of online news for the tax and accounting community. Accounting Today provides breaking news, in-depth features and editorial analysis.

Accounting Today’s 2017 VAR 100 is available for download on http://www.accountingtoday.com.

About SBS Group

SBS Group is a Microsoft Master VAR and Indirect Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP) specializing in Microsoft Dynamics solutions and services for companies of all sizes. With more than 3,000 active customers served by over 300 employees across 40 locations in North America, SBS Group is a recognized leader in cloud ERP, CRM, productivity and business intelligence solutions. We simplify the cloud experience and help our customers realize business value faster with SBS Group AXIO solutions for Dynamics 365 and our streamlined RightPath approach. SBS Group is headquartered in Edison, NJ and has been a recognized leader in Microsoft business solutions for over 30 years. http://www.sbsgroupusa.com