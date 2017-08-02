Helpful Midsummer Wellness Tips From Jeni Bond of FunTrendsUSA.com

Midsummer Wellness Tips "Tis the season to stay healthy." -- Jeni Bond, lifestyle expert

Staying healthy throughout the summer months is a top priority for millions of Americans, whether they’re on vacation or simply enjoying the warm weather.

Lifestyle expert Jeni Bond from FunTrendsUSA.com -- @JeniBondSays on Twitter -- has some great tips on how to do so:



Stay Hydrated. “You can easily improve your summer hydration habits by owning a SodaStream machine. At a touch of a button, SodaStream transforms tap water into effervescent, guiltless, sparkling water that you and your family will love to drink. And it costs only about 26 cents per liter to make, compared to $2.00 or more for imported bottled brands. The SodaStream Source retails for $99.99 at retailers nationwide and at SodaStreamUSA.com.”

Beware of Food Sensitivities. “Millions of Americans suffer from food sensitivities, which often go undiagnosed. Such sensitivities can lead to migraines, arthritis, weight gain, IBS and depression. Cell Science Systems has developed the Alcat Test, which can pinpoint the sensitivities to 450 foods, additives and other substances. The test is available through physicians, nutritionists and dietitians. Visit cellsciencesystems.com or call 1-800-GET-TESTED® for more details.”

Download the My Travel Health App. “Before heading out of town on your vacation, go to the Apple Apps Store and download the new My Travel Health App. This app offers practical, easy-to-follow advice and tips from the world-famous Mayo Clinic, plus provides specific recommendations for vaccinations and other preventive measures based on your destination. It is available exclusively from the Apple Store -- goo.gl/bqL1sQ -- for only $2.99.”

