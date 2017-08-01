dunnhumby Names Jose Gomes as Managing Director of North America

Jose has been a transformative leader for dunnhumby in Latin America and Africa and has worked closely with the some of the world’s top retailers to unlock the power of their data to enable them to gain a 360 degree view of their customers.

dunnhumby, a leading customer data science company, announced today the appointment of Jose Gomes to Managing Director of North America. In his new role, Gomes will focus on growing partnerships and relationships with the top retailers and brands in North America. He will report directly to Marc Fischli, Chief Client Officer of dunnhumby.

“We are all extremely pleased to announce that Jose Gomes is now leading our North American operations,” said Fischli. “Jose has been a transformative leader for dunnhumby in Latin America and Africa and has worked closely with the some of the world’s top retailers to unlock the power of their data to enable them to gain a 360 degree view of their customers, meet our clients’ unique business needs and deliver a strong ROI. We are excited that he is taking the helm of our North American operations.”

Prior to his most recent role as dunnhumby’s Managing Director of Latin America and Africa, Gomes was Managing Director of Latin America where he led a team responsible for personalizing the experience of major Latin American retailer and fast-moving consumer goods shoppers to deliver measurable growth. He also served as dunnhumby’s Head of Media Services for Latin America, where he worked with dunnhumby partners to create a world-leading global media business centered on the data and media assets of retailers and brands.

“I am really honored to begin my new role as Managing Director of North America,” said Gomes. “I am excited to be joining a strong team and business that has already delivered a number of key client wins in 2017 including Whole Foods Markets, Associated Wholesale Grocers and Weis Markets, with several others soon to be announced.”

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is a leading customer data science company. We analyze data and apply insights from nearly one billion shoppers across the globe to create personalized customer experiences in digital, mobile, and retail environments. Our strategic process, proprietary insights, and multichannel media capabilities build loyalty with customers to drive competitive advantage and sustained growth for clients. dunnhumby employs nearly 2,000 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas and works with a prestigious group of companies including Whole Foods Market, Tesco, Monoprix, Raley’s, Meijer, Michael Kors, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, and PepsiCo. Learn more at http://www.dunnhumby.com.