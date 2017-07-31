www.firedoorsolutions.com Our industry unique accreditation as an ISO-certified independent third-party inspection body and our industry-leading tablet software provide a competitive umbrella under which other companies can expand their market impact - Jeff Perry, CEO

Fire Door Solutions, headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, announces its expansion and purchase of a new headquarters in Overland Park, Kansas. To house its growing 80+ employees and to prepare for its aggressive acquisition strategy in the rapidly growing life safety space, Fire Door Solutions has secured the 25,000-square foot, two-story office building at 7500 W. 160th Street in the Blue Valley Business Center off 159th Street and Hwy 69.

Fire Door Solutions is the industry leader in inspection, repair, and in-field re-labeling of commercial fire rated doors. In its pursuit of ‘Life Safety Compliance Solutions,’ Fire Door Solutions also offers life safety print design/update services, fire/smoke damper inspections and repairs, and fire-stopping inspection and installation services. Other services will be added as part of its aggressive acquisition strategy. As stated by Jeff Perry, CEO of Fire Door Solutions, “Our industry unique accreditation as an ISO-certified independent third-party inspection body and our industry-leading tablet software provide a competitive umbrella under which other companies in the life safety space can expand their market impact.”

Several innovative fire-retardant products are in the pipeline at Fire Door Solutions, as are solutions to protect school children in the case of an active shooter event; all part of its pursuit of ‘all things life safety.’

Fire Door Solutions has been in business for just over five years and continues to offer excellent quality and service nationally and internationally from its base in Overland Park. For more information contact Fire Door Solutions at (855) 714-3473 or read more at http://www.firedoorsolutions.com.