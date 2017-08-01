Mosquito Joe continues to make impressive strides in customer acquisition and franchise growth through its effective sprays and backyard treatments, but the brand’s contributions have extended beyond protecting families from mosquitoes locally. It is now helping overseas through its fifth annual “Beat the Bloodsuckers” campaign.

Throughout Mosquito Control Awareness Week, June 25 through July 1, 2017, Mosquito Joe helped raise awareness about mosquito-borne illnesses by joining forces with the United Nations Foundation’s Nothing But Nets campaign, which aims to raise awareness aroundaboutawareness, funds, and voices to protect vulnerable families from malaria – a deadly, but preventable disease carried by mosquitoes.

For each new customer serviced that week, participating Mosquito Joe franchisees donated $10 to Nothing But Nets, to pay for an insecticide-treated bed net to be provided to a family in sub-Saharan Africa at risk of malaria and without the resources to stay protected. By collecting $14,100 in donations, Mosquito Joe was able to donate more than 1,400 nets to the campaign.

In addition to the new initiative, the brand also continued partnering with local blood donation centers across the country, which it has done for the past four years. Throughout the campaign, participating franchisees organized blood drives to give back to local communities as part of National Mosquito Control Awareness Week. Through this partnership, the brand was able to raise an additional $6,353 – bringing the donation total between both causes to $20,453.

“Each year, Mosquito Control Awareness Week provides an opportunity to educate our consumers about pest control,” said Mosquito Joe CEO Kevin Wilson. “We’re proud of the impact that we were able to make this year, doubling last year’s fundraising, through both of these partnerships and look forward to continue building momentum in upcoming months.”

Beyond its notable charitable partnerships, Mosquito Joe continues to be recognized as an industry leader in business. This year, the brand was named the ‘#1 Top New Franchise’ and ‘Best of the Best - #1 in Pest Control’ by Entrepreneur Magazine and a Top Low Cost Franchise by Franchise Business Review, showing that the brand is making waves as it grows. Additionally, the brand’s parent company (Buzz Franchise Brands) was ranked on Inc. Magazine’s Best Places to Work list.

The demand for Mosquito Joe’s expert services continues to grow as concerns surrounding Zika virus as well as prevalence of Lyme disease, spread by ticks, have prompted a growing number of consumers to turn to the brand’s services for help. But Mosquito Joe isn’t just expanding into new territories to keep up with that demand. Additionally, the company is increasing its education initiatives on both national and local levels.

“Our goal ultimately is to ensure we’re doing our part to protect families, and we can think of no better way to do so than by encouraging our franchisees to be proactive in the communities they serve,” said Wilson. “The contributions of our hardworking franchisees, numerous accolades and overall growth are signs that Mosquito Joe is moving in the right direction, and we look forward to a bright future.”

ABOUT MOSQUITO JOE

Virginia Beach, VA-based Mosquito Joe provides mosquito control treatment to residential and commercial customers nationwide. Technicians are trained mosquito control experts dedicated to getting rid of mosquitoes so people can enjoy being outside again. While each Mosquito Joe is an independently owned franchise that offers customers reliable and effective service from a trusted community member, it is also backed by a national network of technical expertise. For more information or franchising opportunities, visit http://www.mosquitojoefranchise.com.

ABOUT NOTHING BUT NETS

Nothing But Nets is the world’s largest grassroots campaign to save lives by preventing malaria, a disease which claims the life of a child every two minutes. Inspired by sports columnist Rick Reilly, hundreds of thousands of people have joined the campaign that was created by the United Nations Foundation in 2006. Nothing But Nets has raised over $60 million to help deliver ten million bed nets to families in need, along with other crucial malaria interventions. In addition to raising funds for its UN partners, Nothing But Nets raises awareness and voices to advocate for critical malaria funding for the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative and The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. It only costs $10 to help save lives from this deadly disease. Visit http://www.NothingButNets.net to defeat malaria. Every two minutes, a child dies from malaria - a deadly, yet preventable disease. The United Nations Foundation’s Nothing But Nets campaign is the world’s largest grassroots campaign working together to save lives by bringing together UN partners, advocates, and organizations, to raise awareness, funds, and voices to protect vulnerable families from malaria. Together from students to superstars to CEOs, Nothing But Nets is working to let’s end malaria for good. To learn more the foundationcampaign, visit https://www.nothingbutnets.net/.