The PaddleFit Games will revolutionize SUP events. Brody Welte - Founder

While elite athletes and SUP racers are welcome, The PaddleFit Games will enable beginners and mid-level competitors to improve and challenge themselves. All equipment, including boards, paddles and safety gear, will be provided. Unlike other events that charge attendees for clinics, the organizers of the PaddleFit Games are providing free educational programming from their world-class PaddleFit coaches, who will provide tips, tricks and hands-on drills to improve paddling technique, performance and efficiency.

Following these sessions, entrants will get the opportunity to put what they’ve learned into practice in individual events in the morning and the full PaddleFit Games obstacle course in the afternoon. There will be grand prizes for the overall male and female winners, with every participant receiving a special commemorative medal. The PaddleFit Games will be held in Wasaga Beach in Ontario, Canada on August 20, 2017, with additional venues and dates to be announced soon. For more information, visit https://www.paddlefitpro.com/paddlefitgames.

“I’ve spent the last 5 years diligently studying successful non-SUP competitions and realized that SUP races and events have so much opportunity for creativity and progression,” said PaddleFit founder and President Brody Welte. “That‘s what the PaddleFit Games delivers by combining the best elements of paddling contests, obstacle racing and fitness competitions.”

In addition to launching the PaddleFit Games and continuing to offer PaddleFit Certifications that equip coaches to train clients using the company’s proven educational system, PaddleFit is also debuting brand new destination travel experiences, along with world class clinics and retreats. These adventures will give attendees the opportunity to not only improve their paddling skills and land-based fitness with Welte and his fellow coaches, but will also include life-changing experiences like paddling in crystal-clear tropical waters and tagging sea turtles. As well as hosting its own camps in beautiful locations like Turks and Caicos, PaddleFit is also partnering with global human performance leader EXOS to offer fun and interactive training experiences. Learn more about PaddleFit Adventures at https://www.paddlefitpro.com/adventures.

About PaddleFit

We’re a fun loving, passionate group of humans that lives all things stand up paddling. We are events, we are education, we are adventures. If you need us we will be on the water paddling and we would love it if you would join us. Learn more at http://www.paddlefitpro.com.