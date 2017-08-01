goTransverse "is laser-focused on serving customers with complex business models that contain elements of usage- or consumption and multi-attribute rating rules." - Forrester Wave: Recurring Customer and Billing Management, Q3 2017

goTransverse, a leader in intelligent billing and agile monetization, announced that the company has been named a “Leader” in “The Forrester Wave™: Recurring Customer and Billing Management, Q3 2017,” by Forrester Research, Inc.

For this report, Forrester evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of top recurring customer and billing management vendors based on 35 criteria, which were grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. goTransverse achieved the highest score in the recurring billing and payments management criterion, and scored among the highest in the following criteria: product vision and corporate focus, roadmap planning, innovation roadmap, partner ecosystem, delivery model and commercial model. With the designation of a leader in the Forrester Wave, goTransverse adds another recognition to a year marked by high achievement, including its dual Pipeline Innovation Awards, Constellation ShortList™ for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms and top Billing Management vendor rating by MGI Research.

According to the Forrester report, “goTransverse shines in usage- or consumption-based rating and billing scenarios.” goTransverse, “is laser-focused on serving customers with complex business models that contain elements of usage- or consumption and multi-attribute rating rules.”

Forrester notes that goTransverse’s TRACT “is a good fit for firms with complex B2B-centric, usage-based billing and rating requirements where there may be a requirement to extend the platform using APIs or microservices to handle bespoke billing operations such as carrier billing.”

“For us, being recognized by Forrester Research as a leader in recurring customer and billing management reflects our unwavering commitment to both technology innovation and customer success,” said Jim Messer, CEO at goTransverse. “We believe the Forrester Wave on the recurring customer and billing management category stands as an essential guide for enterprises looking to drive top-line revenue growth and turn back-end operations into a competitive advantage.”

About goTransverse

goTransverse powers intelligent billing for smart business. As one of the world’s most reliable and respected agile monetization platforms, goTransverse provides a cost-effective way to add flexible pricing and intelligent billing solutions to transform your back-end operations into a competitive advantage. The result is top-line revenue growth, faster time-to-market, visibility into revenue streams, and operational savings. From IoT and cloud apps to media/entertainment and high tech, and even the most traditional of industries – we power today’s smart enterprise. To learn more, visit http://www.gotransverse.com.

