App Partner Earns Clutch Accolades

App Partner is pleased to announce it has been named a top 5 Custom Software Developer and a top 15 App Development Company in New York City, by Clutch.co, a leading B2B research company that identifies top software and professional service providers.

“New York City boasts one of the largest concentrations of app development firms in the world, so to be honored as one of the top twelve in this city is a great honor,” said Drew Johnson, co-CEO and founder, App Partner. “It’s certainly validation for all of the hard work our team’s been doing, but more importantly it serves as motivation to keep raising the bar and investing in ourselves – to become an even better partner to our clients.”

About App Partner

App Partner is a Brooklyn-based app development firm that works with Fortune 500 brands, leading retailers, funded startups and more to craft digital products and strategies that solve business problems and drive measurable results.

The company works with clients to guide them through the entire app development process – from conceptualizing and design through programming, testing, submission and post-launch support and app updates. App Partner’s collaborative, communication-driven process has resulted in the successful launch of more than 200 mobile apps.

About Clutch

A B2B ratings and research firm, Clutch covers agencies and developers spanning multiple cities and countries, with a significant portion of companies hailing from New York. Their ongoing research features nine industries specifically, identifying the leading organizations of each.