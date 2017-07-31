Chavie Presents Digital B2B2C Value at ASD Online Vegas it's critical to compete on content that is persuasive, differentiated, and up-to-date to seize sales opportunities

July 31, 2017 – Visionary and EnterWorks Chief Executive Officer, Rick Chavie will speak today at the ASD Market Week event in Las Vegas, Nevada during a session titled: Man in the Middle – How to create value for the end customer in a digital B2B2C world. ASD Market week is a twice-yearly B2B trade show that brings together a wide variety of retail merchandise, 2,700 vendors, and 45,000 buyers from over 90 countries.

As part of weeklong event, ASD has partnered with Independent Retailer Conference and the Internet Merchants Association to provide attendees a series of educational seminars on a range of critical and timely topics. Chavie’s seminar will describe the pressures on each constituent in the commerce and content value chain. EnterWorks is a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solutions.

“Whether an exporter, importer, distributor, or retailer, each member of the chain has challenges and opportunities to improve the customer’s experience,” Chavie said. “Putting up a web site, including going direct to the end-customer, will falter if you are not able to compete on content that is persuasive, differentiated, and up-to-date.”

Chavie will also showcase examples of how leading, global brands, distributors, and retailers compete in the digital age, including companies using EnterWorks’ solutions for data and content management.

Topic: “Man in the Middle” – How to create value for the end customer in a digital B2B2C world

Speaker: Rick Chavie, CEO of EnterWorks

When: Monday, July 31, 2017 – 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Where: Source Direct Seminar Stage, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

About Rick Chavie

Rick Chavie, CEO of EnterWorks®, Inc., a market leader in solutions for acquiring, managing and transforming a company’s product information to enable them to compete with content in Omni channel commerce. Rick Chavie came to EnterWorks from his role as Senior Vice President at SAP Hybris, having led hybris ecommerce solutions, while previously serving as SAP’s global leader for Retail and Wholesale. Rick speaks from his industry experience as a former retail executive at The Home Depot and C&A, as a technology leader in NCR’s retail and hospitality business, and his partner roles at Deloitte and Accenture focused on retail and brands. Rick is a Harvard MBA and a Fulbright Scholar in International Trade. He is a noted speaker and author on content and commerce topics, and is frequently quoted by industry publications.

About EnterWorks Holding Company

EnterWorks® Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution enables companies to acquire, manage and transform product information into persuasive content that drives higher sales and new competitive strengths through e-commerce Web, mobile, print and various electronic channels. Services offered include: Master Data Management, Product Information Management, Dynamic Data Modeling, Workflow & Collaboration, Syndication & Publishing, Digital Asset Management, Geographic Localization, Portal Content Exchange, and Digital Channel Accelerators.

EnterWorks is highly ranked by various research analysts and used by industry leaders such as: Ariens, Big Rock Sports, CPO Commerce, Creative Converting, Darigold, Fender Musical Instruments, Guthy-Renker, Hearth & Home Technologies, HON Furniture, HP Hood, Interline Brands, Johnstone Supply, Mary Kay, Mercer, Orgill, Publishers Clearing House, Restoration Hardware, Strategic Market Alliance, US Foods, and W.B. Mason. Learn more at http://www.enterworks.com.