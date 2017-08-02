FireStart, Gold Sponsor of SharePoint Fest Seattle

At SharePoint Fest Seattle, an exclusive SharePoint and Office 365 technology conference, attendees will learn from the brightest minds in the SharePoint universe.

SharePoint Fest Seattle will begin with two days of pre-conference workshops on August 8 – 9, 2017, followed by a two-day conference (including an expo hall) on August 10 – 11, 2017. Be sure to stop by the FireStart booth (#100) to see why FireStart has won several BPM awards in a row und provides great usability for business and IT departments!

About FireStart

FireStart is the leading BPM product in the Microsoft ecosystem, covering professional process management and powerful workflow automation in one consistent management interface. Organizations utilize FireStart together with SharePoint to build business critical management systems.

PROLOGICS is Microsoft partner of the Year 2016 and serves international brands like Swarovski and Palfinger to improve their daily operational excellence. FireStart has won several BPM awards in a row und provides great usability for business and IT departments.

Web Site: http://www.firestart.com

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its seventh year. It offers a two-day conference (with two optional pre-conference workshop days) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest Seattle where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest Seattle, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/Seattle