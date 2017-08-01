Skuid Shortlisted for 2017 SaaS Awards

Skuid, the leading cloud design-and-deploy user experience platform, announced today that the company is a finalist in the 2017 SaaS Awards program in the Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product category.

The Software-as-a-Service Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, an initiative which has recognized and honored industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud, and are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the globe. Categories for the 2017 SaaS Awards program include Best Data-Driven SaaS Product, Best SaaS Product for Small Business and the hotly contested Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product.

“Competition is fierce in the enterprise software space,” said Ken McElrath, Skuid cofounder and CEO. “With thousands of qualified companies out there vying for attention, it’s pretty amazing for Skuid to be recognized by the SaaS Awards, particularly in the Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product category.”

SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson said of the awards: “Software as a service is the new software standard. The global competition is incredibly fierce, with incredibly disruptive technologies shaking up the marketplace—and the dust is far from settled. It’s a new playing field altogether, with providers constantly innovating to ensure their clients are always leveraging best-of-breed software services which are reliable yet still at the cutting edge.”

Skuid provides a platform to drive productivity and engagement by creating simple, elegant applications that unify data from across the enterprise. Instead of jumping from app to app and hunting endlessly for data, enterprise users want a single, easy-to-use system of engagement that brings everything together and delivers a holistic view. To accomplish this, companies need a platform to help them quickly connect disparate data sources, design consumer-like apps, and adapt and change at the speed of business. With Skuid, enterprises can achieve sustained innovation by building solutions that are designed around each end-user, getting to market more than 70% faster and quickly optimizing to stay competitive.

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. To view the full shortlist, visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/

About Skuid

Skuid was founded in 2013 on the simple belief that enterprise apps should stop asking people to behave like machines. Instead, apps should behave more like the humans who use them, so everyone can thrive in the digital world. With Skuid’s simple-to-use but incredibly robust cloud design-and-deploy user experience platform, anyone can connect to disparate data sources and assemble highly complex, beautiful, made-to-order applications without writing code. More than 5 million users across 32 countries use Skuid to engage with each other, with data, and with new customers in meaningful ways.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2018 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts.