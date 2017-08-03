Avatier Identity Management We are pleased that Avatier will now be able to offer SyferLock’s two-factor and multi-factor authentication solutions to our customers, providing exceptionally low cost of ownership, usability and security.

SyferLock Technology Corporation (http://www.SyferLock.com) today announced collaboration with Avatier Corporation and provides interoperability of SyferLock’s GridGuard™ two-factor and multi-factor authentication solutions with Avatier’s Password Station.

SyferLock’s software-based authentication solutions now provide enhanced access controls for Avatier’s Password Station solution, without the need for hardware tokens and without mobile device dependency like SMS-based or push-based solutions. Avatier’s sales team will now offer SyferLock’s authentication solutions to its customers and prospects.

“We continue to expand the platforms that SyferLock can integrate with. We are pleased that SyferLock’s software-based authentication solutions will become interoperable with Avatier’s Password Station solution,” stated Chris Cardell, CEO of SyferLock. “SyferLock will provide Avatier’s users with a device-less, cost-effective alternative for two-factor and multi-factor authentication. We are also pleased that Avatier is now a SyferLock sales partner,” added Cardell.

“Avatier is committed to ensuring our identity management suite can easily integrate with a range of secure, cost-effective options for strong authentication,” said Nelson Cicchitto, CEO and President of Avatier. “We are also pleased that Avatier’s sales team will now be able to offer SyferLock’s two-factor and multi-factor authentication solutions to our customers, providing exceptionally low cost of ownership, usability and security.”

SyferLock’s GridGuard™ delivers two-factor and multi-factor authentication utilizing patented software-based grids to convert static passwords/PINs into secure one-time passwords or PINs (“OTPs”).

SyferLock’s flexible, adaptable solutions enable enterprises to cost-effectively address strong authentication across a range of use cases and with a range of platforms.

For more information about SyferLock’s software-based two-factor and multi-factor authentication solutions or for information about becoming a SyferLock Sales Partner, contact us at sales(at)syferlock.com or +1 855.793.3756.

About Avatier

Avatier was established in 1997, and has built a reputation for highly secured and easy to use information management and access governance products. The focus is creating robust products that serve our users' needs, feature a fast installation time, and a user-friendly interface with an easy to learn point-and-click GUI. Products are available individually or bundled together in our signature Avatier Identity Management Solution (AIMS). Our software meets our customers' current business needs while still being flexible enough to expand and account for future growth.

With over seven million licenses sold globally, Avatier continues to provide cutting-edge upgrades to our identity management software. These upgrades facilitate and optimize corporate jurisdiction visibility while simultaneously reducing operational costs and mitigating all forms of internal and external risks.

Avatier's main headquarters are located in the San Francisco Bay area, with satellite offices operating in NYC, Washington D.C., Dallas, Chicago, London, Dublin, Sydney, Singapore, and Munich. For more information about Avatier, visit https://www.avatier.com

About SyferLock Technology Corporation

SyferLock is a provider of software-based two-factor and multi-factor authentication solutions. SyferLock offers an innovative software-based alternative to hard tokens, smart cards and other authentication solutions. SyferLock delivers two-factor and multi-factor authentication utilizing patented software-based grids to convert static passwords/PINs into device-less one-time passwords/PINs (OTPs). Increasingly, enterprises are turning to SyferLock and its superior software-based authentication solutions to strengthen security, eliminate hardware tokens and to reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). SyferLock is market validated with a growing customer list, serving organizations worldwide in a number of markets including Utilities/Energy, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Financial Services, Government and Media/Entertainment. For more information, visit http://www.syferlock.com.

SyferLock Technology Corporation, SyferLock Cloud Authentication Service™, GridGuard™, GridSoftToken™, GridPro™, GridWare™, GridPass™, GridPIN™, GridPic™ and MyGrid™ are trademarks of SyferLock Technology Corporation. SyferLock Technology Corporation System and Method are covered by U.S. Patent nos. 7,143,440 and 7,725,712, with additional International Patents and Patents Pending. All third party trademarks, trade names or service marks are the property of their respective owners.