Participants at 2016 Duke's OceanFest Ocean Mile Swim "Duke Kahanamoku’s OceanFest is committed to passing on Duke’s love for the ocean and the aloha he shared with all people who came to Hawaii,” said Chris Colgate, co-chair of Duke’s OceanFest.

Duke’s OceanFest, Waikiki’s premier ocean sports festival, returns to honor the enduring legacy of the legendary Duke Paoa Kahanamoku, August 19-27. An Olympic champion, surfing pioneer and expert paddler, Duke Kahanamoku is fondly remembered as an accomplished waterman and ambassador of Hawaii’s Aloha Spirit.

The 2017 Duke’s OceanFest will feature 30 exciting athletic ocean and beach competitions and special events during its nine-day schedule, with most taking place at Queen’s Surf on Waikiki Beach, a favorite place of Duke Kahanamoku, and home to the magnificent statue honoring his contributions to the world of watersports.

The public is invited to join in on the competitions and community events such as the screening of Duke Kahanamoku: Hawaii’s Soul documentary on August 24 at the International Market Place where nightclub Duke’s was previously located. Visit http://www.dukesoceanfest.com for more information, entry forms, special offers from travel partners, and event updates.

“Duke’s OceanFest is nine days of fun, family-friendly ocean events that owes its success to the strength and involvement of the community in perpetuating the waterman legacy,” said Chris Colgate, co-chair of Duke’s OceanFest. “Every year, residents, visitors, competitors and spectators come together from around the world to enjoy Waikiki Beach at its best, just as Duke Kahanamoku did for decades.”

“Through this annual event, we are paying tribute to one of the world’s most renowned watermen, Duke Kahanamoku, and how he continues to inspire watermen and waterwomen around the world. Duke’s OceanFest is committed to passing on Duke’s love for the ocean and the aloha he shared with all people who came to Hawaii.”

Coinciding with Duke Kahanamoku’s birthday (Aug. 24, 1890), Duke’s OceanFest began as a one-day celebration on Aug. 24, 2002, to welcome the issuance of a commemorative stamp of Duke Kahanamoku by the U.S. Postal Service. Since then, the annual festival has grown tremendously in support from volunteers, generous sponsors, and supportive government agencies, which make the nine-day festival possible.

Duke’s OceanFest supports the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation (ODKF). Net proceeds from Duke’s OceanFest help fund ODKF’s awarding of scholarships and grants to Hawaii residents and nonprofit groups competing in water sports and volleyball.

Renowned as Hawaii’s greatest athlete, Duke Kahanamoku won six Olympic medals, including three gold medals in swimming, and is recognized as the “Father of International Surfing.” In his prime, Kahanamoku was the world’s fastest swimmer, the single-most influential person in promoting surfing worldwide, and a champion paddler and steersman.

Major or Gold Level Sponsors of Duke’s OceanFest include the Hawaii Tourism Authority, Outrigger Hotels & Resorts, Duke’s Waikiki, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Matson, Kona Brewing Company and AccesSurf.

Duke’s OceanFest Schedule of Events: August 19-27, 2017

Most competitions, events and exhibit booths for Duke’s OceanFest are being staged at Queen’s Surf, Waikiki, fronting Duke Kahanamoku’s statue, unless noted otherwise. The schedule is subject to change. Please visit http://www.dukesoceanfest.com for updated information.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19



8th Annual Na Koa Wounded Warrior Canoe Regatta, Ft. DeRussy Beach

Matson Menehune Surf Fest, Queen’s Surf

Lei Draping and Opening Ceremony, Duke’s Statue

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20



Matson Menehune Surf Fest, Queen’s Surf

AccessSurf Welcome Ceremony, Queen’s Surf

MONDAY, AUGUST 21



AccesSurf Presents Hawaii Adaptive Surf Championships, Queen’s Surf

Duke’s Waikiki Amateur Longboard & SUP Surf Classic, Queen’s Surf

Duke’s Waikiki $5,000 PRO Longboard Classic, Queen’s Surf

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22



AccesSurf Presents Hawaii Adaptive Surf Championships, Queen’s Surf

Duke’s Waikiki Longboard & SUP Surf Classic, Queen’s Surf

Duke’s Waikiki $5,000 PRO Longboard Classic, Queen’s Surf

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23



AccesSurf Presents Hawaii Adaptive Surf Championships, Queen’s Surf

Duke’s Waikiki Amateur Longboard & SUP Surf Classic, Queen’s Surf

Duke’s Waikiki $5,000 PRO Longboard Classic, Queen’s Surf

ITSA Waikiki Tandem Surfing Championships, Queen’s Surf

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24



Duke Kahanamoku Sunrise Birthday Lei Draping, Duke’s Statue

ITSA Waikiki Tandem Surfing Championships, Queen’s Surf

Talk Story with Fred Hemmings and movie night featuring Duke Kahanamoku: Hawaii’s Soul, Queen’s Court at International Market Place

Kono’s Going to the Dogs SurFur Contest, Queen’s Surf

AccesSurf Presents Surfing with the Stars Fundraiser, Queen’s Surf

ODKF Waterman’s Hall of Fame (tickets required), Outrigger Canoe Club

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25



Outrigger Resorts Legends Surf Classic, Queen’s Surf

Waikiki Nights on the Sand: Hawaiian Music and a Movie, Duke’s Statue

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26



Duke’s Waikiki Ocean Mile Swim, fronting Outrigger Waikiki on the Beach

Outrigger Resorts Legends Surf Classic, Queen’s Surf

Outrigger Resorts Junior Beach Volleyball Tournament, Queen’s Sand and Volleyball Courts

Great Hawaiian Legends Luau (tickets required), Waikiki Aquarium

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27



Red Bull Hawaiian Party Wave, Queen’s Surf

Duke Kahanamoku Surfboard WaterPolo, Kapahulu Breakwall

Outrigger Resorts Adult Beach Volleyball Tournament, Queen’s Sand Volleyball Courts

Duke Kahanamoku: Hawaii’s Soul airing on KGMB TV Hawaii News Now

Downloads and Links:



Duke’s OceanFest 2016 b-roll: http://bit.ly/2f2sz18

Duke OceanFest 2016 images: https://app.box.com/s/e09737xe06xxiaamd7vfvieh7dwpmx6z

Applications: [http://dukesoceanfest.com/applications

For more information, please visit http://www.dukesoceanfest.com.

About Duke’s OceanFest

Duke’s OceanFest 2017 will take place from August 19-27 and features more than 30 ocean and beach competitions and special events, with most taking place at Queen’s Surf on Waikiki Beach, a favorite place of Duke Kahanamoku to surf, swim and paddle throughout his life, and now home to the magnificent statue that honors his legacy.

Renowned as Hawaii’s greatest athlete, Duke Kahanamoku won six Olympic medals, including three gold medals in swimming, and is recognized as the “Father of International Surfing.” Kahanamoku was the world’s fastest swimmer in his prime, the single-most influential person in promoting surfing worldwide, and a champion paddler and steersman. Later in life, he was revered worldwide as Hawaii’s “Ambassador of Aloha.”

Contacts:

Jim Fulton

(808) 221-6804

JimFulton1010(at)Gmail(dot)com

Brent Imonen

(808) 285-6667

Brent(at)PacificRimSports(dot)com

Stefani Wan

(808) 256-3590

Stefani.Wan(at)AnthologyGroup(dot)com

Julie Tabarejo

(808) 542-2457

Julie.Tabarejo(at)AnthologyGroup(dot)com