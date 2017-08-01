"Duke Kahanamoku’s OceanFest is committed to passing on Duke’s love for the ocean and the aloha he shared with all people who came to Hawaii,” said Chris Colgate, co-chair of Duke’s OceanFest.
Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii (PRWEB) August 01, 2017
Duke’s OceanFest, Waikiki’s premier ocean sports festival, returns to honor the enduring legacy of the legendary Duke Paoa Kahanamoku, August 19-27. An Olympic champion, surfing pioneer and expert paddler, Duke Kahanamoku is fondly remembered as an accomplished waterman and ambassador of Hawaii’s Aloha Spirit.
The 2017 Duke’s OceanFest will feature 30 exciting athletic ocean and beach competitions and special events during its nine-day schedule, with most taking place at Queen’s Surf on Waikiki Beach, a favorite place of Duke Kahanamoku, and home to the magnificent statue honoring his contributions to the world of watersports.
The public is invited to join in on the competitions and community events such as the screening of Duke Kahanamoku: Hawaii’s Soul documentary on August 24 at the International Market Place where nightclub Duke’s was previously located. Visit http://www.dukesoceanfest.com for more information, entry forms, special offers from travel partners, and event updates.
“Duke’s OceanFest is nine days of fun, family-friendly ocean events that owes its success to the strength and involvement of the community in perpetuating the waterman legacy,” said Chris Colgate, co-chair of Duke’s OceanFest. “Every year, residents, visitors, competitors and spectators come together from around the world to enjoy Waikiki Beach at its best, just as Duke Kahanamoku did for decades.”
“Through this annual event, we are paying tribute to one of the world’s most renowned watermen, Duke Kahanamoku, and how he continues to inspire watermen and waterwomen around the world. Duke’s OceanFest is committed to passing on Duke’s love for the ocean and the aloha he shared with all people who came to Hawaii.”
Coinciding with Duke Kahanamoku’s birthday (Aug. 24, 1890), Duke’s OceanFest began as a one-day celebration on Aug. 24, 2002, to welcome the issuance of a commemorative stamp of Duke Kahanamoku by the U.S. Postal Service. Since then, the annual festival has grown tremendously in support from volunteers, generous sponsors, and supportive government agencies, which make the nine-day festival possible.
Duke’s OceanFest supports the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation (ODKF). Net proceeds from Duke’s OceanFest help fund ODKF’s awarding of scholarships and grants to Hawaii residents and nonprofit groups competing in water sports and volleyball.
Renowned as Hawaii’s greatest athlete, Duke Kahanamoku won six Olympic medals, including three gold medals in swimming, and is recognized as the “Father of International Surfing.” In his prime, Kahanamoku was the world’s fastest swimmer, the single-most influential person in promoting surfing worldwide, and a champion paddler and steersman.
Major or Gold Level Sponsors of Duke’s OceanFest include the Hawaii Tourism Authority, Outrigger Hotels & Resorts, Duke’s Waikiki, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Matson, Kona Brewing Company and AccesSurf.
Duke’s OceanFest Schedule of Events: August 19-27, 2017
Most competitions, events and exhibit booths for Duke’s OceanFest are being staged at Queen’s Surf, Waikiki, fronting Duke Kahanamoku’s statue, unless noted otherwise. The schedule is subject to change. Please visit http://www.dukesoceanfest.com for updated information.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 19
- 8th Annual Na Koa Wounded Warrior Canoe Regatta, Ft. DeRussy Beach
- Matson Menehune Surf Fest, Queen’s Surf
- Lei Draping and Opening Ceremony, Duke’s Statue
SUNDAY, AUGUST 20
- Matson Menehune Surf Fest, Queen’s Surf
- AccessSurf Welcome Ceremony, Queen’s Surf
MONDAY, AUGUST 21
- AccesSurf Presents Hawaii Adaptive Surf Championships, Queen’s Surf
- Duke’s Waikiki Amateur Longboard & SUP Surf Classic, Queen’s Surf
- Duke’s Waikiki $5,000 PRO Longboard Classic, Queen’s Surf
TUESDAY, AUGUST 22
- AccesSurf Presents Hawaii Adaptive Surf Championships, Queen’s Surf
- Duke’s Waikiki Longboard & SUP Surf Classic, Queen’s Surf
- Duke’s Waikiki $5,000 PRO Longboard Classic, Queen’s Surf
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23
- AccesSurf Presents Hawaii Adaptive Surf Championships, Queen’s Surf
- Duke’s Waikiki Amateur Longboard & SUP Surf Classic, Queen’s Surf
- Duke’s Waikiki $5,000 PRO Longboard Classic, Queen’s Surf
- ITSA Waikiki Tandem Surfing Championships, Queen’s Surf
THURSDAY, AUGUST 24
- Duke Kahanamoku Sunrise Birthday Lei Draping, Duke’s Statue
- ITSA Waikiki Tandem Surfing Championships, Queen’s Surf
- Talk Story with Fred Hemmings and movie night featuring Duke Kahanamoku: Hawaii’s Soul, Queen’s Court at International Market Place
- Kono’s Going to the Dogs SurFur Contest, Queen’s Surf
- AccesSurf Presents Surfing with the Stars Fundraiser, Queen’s Surf
- ODKF Waterman’s Hall of Fame (tickets required), Outrigger Canoe Club
FRIDAY, AUGUST 25
- Outrigger Resorts Legends Surf Classic, Queen’s Surf
- Waikiki Nights on the Sand: Hawaiian Music and a Movie, Duke’s Statue
SATURDAY, AUGUST 26
- Duke’s Waikiki Ocean Mile Swim, fronting Outrigger Waikiki on the Beach
- Outrigger Resorts Legends Surf Classic, Queen’s Surf
- Outrigger Resorts Junior Beach Volleyball Tournament, Queen’s Sand and Volleyball Courts
- Great Hawaiian Legends Luau (tickets required), Waikiki Aquarium
SUNDAY, AUGUST 27
- Red Bull Hawaiian Party Wave, Queen’s Surf
- Duke Kahanamoku Surfboard WaterPolo, Kapahulu Breakwall
- Outrigger Resorts Adult Beach Volleyball Tournament, Queen’s Sand Volleyball Courts
- Duke Kahanamoku: Hawaii’s Soul airing on KGMB TV Hawaii News Now
Downloads and Links:
- Duke’s OceanFest 2016 b-roll: http://bit.ly/2f2sz18
- Duke OceanFest 2016 images: https://app.box.com/s/e09737xe06xxiaamd7vfvieh7dwpmx6z
- Applications: [http://dukesoceanfest.com/applications
For more information, please visit http://www.dukesoceanfest.com.
About Duke’s OceanFest
Duke’s OceanFest 2017 will take place from August 19-27 and features more than 30 ocean and beach competitions and special events, with most taking place at Queen’s Surf on Waikiki Beach, a favorite place of Duke Kahanamoku to surf, swim and paddle throughout his life, and now home to the magnificent statue that honors his legacy.
Renowned as Hawaii’s greatest athlete, Duke Kahanamoku won six Olympic medals, including three gold medals in swimming, and is recognized as the “Father of International Surfing.” Kahanamoku was the world’s fastest swimmer in his prime, the single-most influential person in promoting surfing worldwide, and a champion paddler and steersman. Later in life, he was revered worldwide as Hawaii’s “Ambassador of Aloha.”
Contacts:
Jim Fulton
(808) 221-6804
JimFulton1010(at)Gmail(dot)com
Brent Imonen
(808) 285-6667
Brent(at)PacificRimSports(dot)com
Stefani Wan
(808) 256-3590
Stefani.Wan(at)AnthologyGroup(dot)com
Julie Tabarejo
(808) 542-2457
Julie.Tabarejo(at)AnthologyGroup(dot)com