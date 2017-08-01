GAINSystems Selected for Supply Chain Planning by Leading Distributors

Our strength in forecasting long-tail demand and optimizing complex multi-echelon supply chains makes GAINS an especially strong fit for distributors.

GAINSystems, provider of a modern, comprehensive supply chain and inventory optimization solution, announced continued leadership in distribution supply chains with five new customer wins. ABSA Group, BlackHawk Industrial, Randa Accessories, Safelite AutoGlass, and United Performance Metals have all selected GAINSystems, further extending an impressive list of distributors using GAINS to optimize service levels, inventory and replenishment.

Caught between demanding customers, rising costs and paper thin margins, distribution operations are finding supply chain optimization is more important than ever, and a key to their success. With GAINSystems, distributors dramatically improve service levels and mix, especially when planning sporadic demand for long-tail items. GAINSystems’ holistic approach combines demand and replenishment planning with powerful inventory optimization methods. The solution ensures that inventory is balanced to meet customer service requirements.

Recent wins include distributors in the automotive, electrical, industrial, metals and apparel industries:



ABSA Group (http://www.grupoabsa.com), a leading wholesale distributor for automation, industrial control and communications products in Mexico. ABSA is a Rockwell Automation authorized distributor.

BlackHawk Industrial (http://www.blackhawkid.com), an industrial distributor that offers manufacturing services while creating innovative engineered supply solutions, and a priority to offering local and personal customer service.

Randa Accessories (http://www.randa.net), the world’s largest men’s accessories company that creates and expands powerful brands, exceptional products, and extraordinary shopping experiences.

Safelite AutoGlass (http://www.safelite.com), the largest auto glass specialist in the United States, with more than 720 locations serving 6 million customers per year, repairs windshields and side glass to protect customers and their families.

United Performance Metals (http://www.upmet.com), an O’Neal Industries affiliate company, is a global distributor of high performance metals serving customers in various industries including aerospace, fastener, medical, power generations, oil and gas, semiconductor, and more.

“Our strength in forecasting long-tail demand and optimizing complex multi-echelon supply chains makes GAINS an especially strong fit for distributors,” commented Bill Benton, CEO of GAINSystems. “End-to-end optimization is particularly important for companies with both distribution and retail operations like Randa and Safelite.”

These distributors join an impressive roster of companies that have reduced inventory investment while still meeting service level goals. The comprehensive and optimized GAINS approach can help them thrive and grasp new opportunities, even as demands and conditions change.

