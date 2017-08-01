Rosewood Residences Puerto Papagayo Treehouses “For world travelers and prospective homebuyers who wish to call Costa Rica home, Rosewood Puerto Papagayo will perfectly capture Costa Rica’s pura vida luxury lifestyle.”

Rosewood Residences Puerto Papagayo today unveiled its first phase of luxury real estate offerings, allowing potential homeowners the opportunity to secure one of the limited 45 phase one residential offerings.

“We are elated to see the reality of Rosewood Puerto Papagayo come to life as we begin accepting phase one residential reservations,” says Amy Davis, sales director for Rosewood Residences Puerto Papagayo. “For world travelers and prospective homebuyers who wish to call Costa Rica home, Rosewood Puerto Papagayo will perfectly capture Costa Rica’s pura vida luxury lifestyle.”

Located on the northern Guanacaste shoreline in Costa Rica, Rosewood Puerto Papagayo overlooks the expansive Gulf of Papagayo, the setting for the country’s premier destination for all things luxury and some of the world’s most sought-after beaches. When the resort opens in 2020, it will ultimately boast 92 privately owned residences ranging from studios to four bedroom as well as a 130-key hotel.

The first Rosewood in the country, the community is designed to follow the brand’s core philosophy of A Sense of Place® and will use indigenous materials and locally inspired artwork throughout the property. The accommodations and residences are designed to make the most of the natural surroundings, with features such as open-air living rooms, large terraces and plunge pools. The suites will include 11 two-story treehouses whose striking, contemporary design will bring a sense of delight, privacy and romance with unmatched views of the Pacific Ocean. Three of the treehouses will be available for purchase.

Keeping up with the sense of intimacy and luxury hospitality that Rosewood provides, the resort will provide amenities such as Sense, a Rosewood Spa®; beach club; tennis center; Kids’ Adventure Club; and shopping and restaurants. The half-mile sandy beachfront will offer endless water activities and provide access to deep sea fishing expeditions. The culinary offerings will include a working farm-to-table restaurant as well as several other fine and casual dining opportunities throughout the resort.

“Expanding our global portfolio with our first property in Costa Rica allows for the brand to draw inspiration from the natural beauty of the Guanacaste coast, which aligns with our ‘A Sense of Place®’ philosophy,” says Radha Arora, President, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. “The destination perfectly embodies the Rosewood lifestyle and we look forward to introducing the resort to future guests and residents.”

A 15-minute drive from Liberia International Airport, the resort is located on the closest beach to the airport and easily accessible with numerous non-stop flight options throughout the United States.

Rosewood Puerto Papagayo is the product of a team of globally-respected developers, architects and marketers including Aldesa’s team of engineers and builders whose visions have shaped cities and resorts across Central America and Mexico; Zürcher Arquitectos who have created places that enhance the human experience for nearly 40 years; and, IMI Worldwide Properties – the exclusive marketing and sales team for Martis Camp and 80 other iconic luxury real estate communities around the world.

In the first phase of development, 45 exclusive residences will be available priced from $450,000 to $2.9 million. Sales will launch in November 2017. To find more information or to inquire about reserving a residence, interested parties are invited to call 800.303.5492, email info(at)puertopapagayocr(dot)com or visit http://www.puertopapagayocr.com.

ABOUT ROSEWOOD HOTELS & RESORTS

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 20 one-of-a-kind luxury properties in 12 countries, with 16 new hotels under development. Each Rosewood hotel embraces the brand’s A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location’s history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood Hotels & Resorts collection includes some of the world’s most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Beijing. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts targets to double its number of hotels in operation by 2020.

ABOUT IMI:

IMI has been a sales and marketing leader in the luxury real estate industry for more than 25 years. Working closely with premier real estate developers and through key strategic alliances, they have helped create some of the most iconic luxury real estate communities around the world. Through their integrated sales and marketing programs, IMI capitalizes on emerging real estate trends to introduce affluent buyers to outstanding ownership opportunities, often in the very early stages of development.

Media Contact

Heidi Baldwin

C&R Communications

310.664.8838

hbaldwin(at)discovercrc(dot)com