ADHD or vision problems? According to national statistics, one in four children has a vision problem, which is often misdiagnosed as ADHD and can create significant roadblocks for early learning if left unaddressed.

As parents gear up for the start of a new school year, Midwestern University’s Chicago College of Optometry is providing comprehensive eye exams, as well as tips to help parents keep their children’s eyes healthy during academic pursuits.

BACK TO SCHOOL TIPS FOR EYES:

1. Schedule a comprehensive eye exam before school starts. Vision screenings can miss issues that, if left undiagnosed, may lead to long-term limitations.

2. Understand vision related learning difficulties vs. ADHD. Often children are misdiagnosed because their vision challenges make it hard to engage, focus and not disrupt class, similar behaviors to ADHD.

3. Good nutrition and proper hydration can help kids remain focused and excited about learning. Lutein and Zeaxanthin found in spinach, kale, chard, and many yellow fruits and vegetables, can prevent dry eye, keep retina’s healthy and reduce sensitivity to glare and light.

4. Reducing Screen Time will allow younger children’s eyes the rest and variety they need. Overuse of digital devices before, during and after school can lead to digital eye strain and computer vision syndrome.

Visit https://www.mwuclinics.com/illinois/services/specialty/eye to set an appointment for your child’s comprehensive eye exam before school starts, or talk to a leading Optometry professional about any concerns or questions related to eye health and school readiness.

Midwestern University

Chicago College of Optometry

3450 Lacey Road

Downers Grove, IL 60515

https://www.mwuclinics.com/illinois/services/specialty/eye