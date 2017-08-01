Restaurant Workers Association Announces the Launch of Its Website

Restaurant Workers Association As a former restaurant owner and former restaurant worker, I understand the challenges that exist in the industry. One of my passions is to help the hard working people who are in the restaurant and hospitality business.

The Restaurant Workers Associated is excited to announce the launching of its website: http://RestaurantWorkers.org

The Restaurant Workers Association is an organization that wants to enhance the lives of restaurant workers. The core mission is to assist the 14 million plus restaurant employees in the United States. The association is not a union. The goal is to help restaurant workers in different areas and aspects in their professional and personal lives.

The association is currently working to provide access to information and services for restaurant & hospitality employees such as:



Deals and Discounts on shopping and travel.

Health & Finance (news and resources).

Networking & Online Forum

Information on industry changes.

Education & Certification

Insight from industry experts.

Employment opportunities.

People that are working in the restaurant & hospitality industry can join the association for free to immediately start receiving current and future benefits. In addition, people who are thinking of entering the restaurant industry can join as well.

"As a former restaurant owner and former restaurant worker, I understand the challenges that exist in the industry. One of my passions is to help the hard working people who are in the restaurant and hospitality business." stated John Cangir, CEO of the Restaurant Workers Association.

About Restaurant Workers Association

Restaurant Workers Association is an organization that is made of industry professionals and business owners that want to enhance the lives of restaurant workers. The company is not a union. The mission of the association is to help the 14 million plus restaurant workers in the United States. In the addition, the association also own and operates GrubJobs.com - The Exclusive Platform for Restaurant Jobs.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. All statements other than present and historical facts contained in this release, including any statements regarding our plans for future operations, anticipated results of operations, business strategy, opportunities for growth and industry trends, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. The company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others: overall economic and business conditions; the demand for our services; competitive factors in our industry; the emergence of new technologies; our cash position; the availability of funding sources; and changes in government regulations in our industry. The company does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances.