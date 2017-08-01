We hope to provide valuable information that association professionals can use to improve their business functions and accelerate their missions.

Vault Consulting’s Principal and Managing Director, Wes Tomer, CPA, CGMA will be doing a presentation entitled “Visual and Effective Financial Reporting.” He will be joined by Audrey Newton from Johnson Lambert, LLP. Jeff Adler, the Managing Director of Primary Research at Vault, will be presenting “Cutting-edge Techniques to Sharpen Association Research.” Vault will also be attending and exhibiting at the event.

Vault Consulting offers outsourced accounting and research programs to non-profits, associations and their affiliates. Vault employs a dedicated team of professionals. The company’s goal is to help associations excel their missions with efficiency and assurance.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to present at the ASAE this year,” said Jeff Adler, PRC of Vault Consulting. “We hope to provide valuable information that association professionals can use to improve their business functions and accelerate their missions.”

ASAE is a membership organization of over 35,000 association executives and industry partners representing more than 7,400 organizations. Thousands of association professionals and industry partners gather at the ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition to exchange resources, strategies and solutions.

The show will take place over three days and will provide attendees with valuable information about advancing in the not for profit sector. The ASAE is the industry’s premier source of learning, knowledge and future-oriented research.

About Vault Consulting, LLC

Vault Consulting, LLC provides full service outsourced accounting and research programs to non-profits, associations and their affiliates. Vault Consulting offers a variety of services specially designed to help associations perform rigorous business functions and advance their missions quickly and efficiently. The company applies a team-centric approach to offer best-in-class service to their clients. Vault Consulting’s expert team is able to assess functional and strategic needs, adopt missions and accelerate the achievement of organizational goals.

For more information about Vault Consulting, please visit their website at http://vaultconsulting.com.