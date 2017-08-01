Marc Haskelson My goal as co-chair is to coordinate the diverse ideas we produce in CAB to provide strategic guidance for CompTIA members to overcome the challenges of converting current technology-based business models into SAAS-solution based mode

Compliancy Group is proud to announce that President and CEO, Marc Haskelson has been elected co-chair of CompTIA's Channel Advisory Board. CompTIA is the premiere non-profit trade association in the IT and managed services channel.

CompTIA established their Channel Advisory Board (CAB) to bring together a small group of leaders representing SAAS vendors, consultants, and IT professionals. With thousands of members nationwide, CompTIA is the go-to resource for technical and business training in the technology industry.

Haskelson has extensive experience in the software-as-a-service (SAAS) industry, where he's worked directly with SAAS providers, hosting services, MSPs, vendors, security consultants, and medical offices across the health care industry. He plans to bring his unique perspective as a service provider who evolved into a SAAS cloud solution to his CAB leadership.

"My goal as co-chair is to coordinate the diverse ideas we produce in CAB to provide strategic guidance for CompTIA members to overcome the challenges of converting current technology-based business models into the highly lucrative, SAAS-solution based models," said Haskelson.

Compliancy Group will be exhibiting at the CompTIA ChannelCon 2017 "Be The Change," the IT industry's premier education, networking and partnering event at the Texas JW Marriott in Austin, Texas, July 31 – August 2, 2017.

Find out more about Compliancy Group:

HIPAA Compliance Software

Partnership Opportunities

HIPAA Risk Assessment

About Compliancy Group:

Compliancy Group simplifies HIPAA compliance so that health care professionals can confidently run their practice. The Guard™ is our simple, cost-effective, web-based solution. Users are guided by our team of expert Compliance Coaches™ to Achieve, Illustrate, and Maintain™ total HIPAA compliance. Visit https://www.compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.

About CompTIA:

CompTIA: Building the Foundation for Technology's Future

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading technology association, with approximately 2,000 member companies, 3,000 academic and training partners, over 100,000 registered users and more than two million IT certifications issued. CompTIA's unparalleled range of programs foster workforce skills development and generate critical knowledge and insight – building the foundation for technology’s future. Visit CompTIA online, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.