All Traffic Solutions, the leader in cloud-based traffic management solutions for law enforcement, intelligent transportation and smart cities announces today at the Joint ITE/Canadian ITE (CITE) 2017 Annual Meeting and Exhibit in Toronto, Ontario, Canada that its extensive portfolio of variable message signs and radar speed displays are now available with the option to communicate using NTCIP protocol.

With this expanded level of integration, All Traffic Solutions now provides customers with unprecedented flexibility to connect any ATS or non-ATS device to the TraffiCloud and transmit data and instructions between a wide variety of devices and platforms using the established NTCIP protocol; enabling agencies to connect their devices and data into an integrated, cohesive, highly efficient Intelligent Transportation System that:

● Establishes a single secure cloud-based infrastructure for their Intelligent Transportation System that is open,

flexible and extensible

● Leverages existing multi-vendor investments to build a comprehensive ITS platform using both NTCIP and non

NTCIP compliant devices

● Provides a unified user experience with a common interface, data structure and reporting capability

● Allows agencies to ‘future-proof’ themselves by providing an open, manufacturer-neutral ITS platform that is

extensible to future device selection

The National Transportation Communications for Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Protocol, or NTCIP, is a protocol that allows traffic devices to communicate with each other to ensure device interoperability and interchangeability with the goal of improving safety and mobility. ATS provides the connectivity and platform for both NTCIP and non-NTCIP compliant devices to the TraffiCloud™ web-based remote management system— an open, flexible, scalable solution accessible via a standard protocol.

“The arrival of Intelligent Transportation Systems has created a pressing need for new standards and protocols that provide for interoperability, compatibility and interchangeability,” said Andy Souders, All Traffic Solutions CTO and Vice President of Engineering. “Departments of Transportation of all sizes are more cognizant than ever of building scalable intelligent transportation systems that adhere to current standards. By leveraging ATS’s web-enabled, NTCIP-compliant variable message signs and radar speed displays together with our TraffiCloud traffic management ecosystem, municipalities can build flexible transportation ecosystems that can scale and adapt to accommodate future standards, protocols and new technologies— so they can reduce the cost of deployment long term and achieve their smart cities vision.”

For information on All Traffic Solutions web-enabled variable message signs, radar speed displays, wrong way solutions, conditional messaging, school zone safety, parking availability, virtual travel time and time to destination systems, and vehicle count and classification solutions visit http://www.alltrafficsolutions.com/solutions.

To learn more about TraffiCloudTM, All Traffic Solutions’ cloud-based ecosystem that allows users to remotely manage traffic and parking devices as well as data from anywhere, go to http://www.alltrafficsolutions.com/solutions/trafficloud.

About All Traffic Solutions

Located outside Washington D.C. in Herndon, Virginia, All Traffic Solutions is consistently recognized as a leading innovator in the traffic safety industry for radar speed and variable message displays, imaging products and intelligent transportation systems, delivering groundbreaking levels of service and product capability. By integrating cloud technology into all of its products, All Traffic Solutions allows customers to manage all their equipment and data remotely through a browser, resulting in better traffic safety outcomes and initiatives related to vehicle-to-infrastructure solutions and smart cities. For more information, visit http://www.AllTrafficSolutions.com.