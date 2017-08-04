New Mexico Consortium With HHI’s, expertise, industry leadership, and financial strength, I’m thrilled to continue carrying out this mission.

Haldeman Homme Inc. (HHI), a national employee owned company, is proud to announce the expansion of our laboratory and total facility solutions division to the Southeastern United States. HHI is a full-service provider of products and services utilized in education, athletic, healthcare, commercial/industrial, and corporate markets.

The Southeast division will be managed by Mike Bates. Mike comes to HHI with three-decades of experience in laboratory solutions. Throughout his career, Mike has headed numerous signature projects in the Southeast as owner of Newton Seating Company of Jacksonville, FL. “Exceeding our customer’s highest expectations has always been my mission. With HHI’s, expertise, industry leadership, and financial strength, I’m thrilled to continue carrying out this mission and to continue supplying an unmatched portfolio of products and services to the SE,” says Mike Bates.

Since 1924, Haldeman Homme, Inc. has partnered with architects, designers, builders and owners nationwide, providing enterprise improving solutions that assist in meeting their specific objectives and vision. Haldeman Homme’s services include pre-construction planning, design, space modeling, programming, installation, and maintenance. Some of our specialty products include; laboratory casework, air flow products, flooring, scientific equipment, cleanrooms, environmental rooms, automated storage products, ergonomic seating, and adaptable furniture.

You can find more information and a complete list of product solutions and partners at http://www.haldemanhomme.com